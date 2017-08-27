 
Industry News





Batman - A Timely Tribute Song

For thirty-nine years, a musical tribute to the original Batman TV series was shelved until its unveiling on the 2017 album, Calling All Aliens (by MINTEER), ironically released just months prior to Adam West's death.
 
 
Calling All Aliens
Calling All Aliens
WALLA WALLA, Wash. - Sept. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- There is a buzz in Walla Walla about a famous hometown star who, although missed greatly, will be celebrated later this month during the very first Adam West Day in Walla Walla.

Says local music artist Daniel Minteer, "Another hero gone missing. Having grown up watching the 1960s Batman TV series with Adam West and with so many musical influences from that era, it seemed only fitting that I would later write my own rock and roll version of Batman in 1978 just after graduating from high school.  Back then I distinctly remember telling people, 'If they ever come out with another Batman movie, I have just the song, ha ha ha!'

Our band High Voltage used to perform Batman back in the day, and I can clearly recall our bass player adding some cool laughs in the verses.  Fun times. Though it was a favorite tune to play, I never officially recorded it until this past year for inclusion on the Calling All Aliens album.  I tried to stay true to the teenster's original rock anthem."

Did he?  Judge for yourself (find Batman by MINTEER on YouTube and elsewhere online).  Is it just a high octane stroll down memory lane?  That's one way to put it but there is apparently much more to the legend of punchy clowns, partying jungle animals, ugly women, a harassed Batman, and threatening aliens.  Hey, sounds like a Batman re-run doesn't it!  More at https://minteer.live/.

