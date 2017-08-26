RCA Amplified Phones for Hard of Hearing Now Available from Harris Communications

 
RCA Amplified Phones for Mild to Moderate Hearing Loss Make Telephone Conversations Enjoyable Again
 
 
1124-1WTGA_straight_backlit2
1124-1WTGA_straight_backlit2
 
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. - Sept. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Harris Communications, a leading supplier of hearing loss solutions, is pleased to announce that it is now offering RCA amplified phones for mild to moderate hearing loss.

RCA's reliable hearing aid compatible amplified phones are available in four easy-to-use trimline and speakerphone models that are dependable even in a power outage.

RCA amplified phone models available from Harris Communications include Model 1124 ($59.99), a Corded Amplified Speakerphone with Caller ID that is suitable for moderate hearing loss with up to 40dB amplification and audio tone adjustment. It features Memory/Speed Dialing, Call-Waiting, Caller ID, an enhanced visual ringer and more.

Available for mild hearing loss (up to 20dB amplification) is the Model 1123 Corded Amplified Speakerphone ($49.99) featuring photo memory buttons, larger buttons on the keypad, and two corded trimline models ($19.99-29.99).

Each phone features audible dialing, amplified handset volume, an amplified ringer and 1 year warranty.

"We're excited to offer RCA phones to our hard of hearing customers," said Ray Harris, president of Harris Communications. "RCA is a trusted brand that manufactures high quality amplified phones at affordable prices. If you or a loved one have mild or moderate hearing loss, RCA amplified phones are an excellent choice."

Learn more at https://www.harriscomm.com,  or call 952-388-2152 (video phone) or 1-877-539-7445 (voice).

See RCA amplified phones at https://www.harriscomm.com/search?q=rca&order=created...

About Harris Communications, Inc.

Based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Harris Communications, Inc. is a leading supplier of hearing loss solutions for people with all levels of hearing loss. Since its founding in 1982 by Dr. Robert Harris, himself a member of the Deaf community, Harris Communications has helped millions of Deaf and hard of hearing customers enjoy their lives to the fullest by providing expert advice and a wide range of more than 2,000 assistive devices and educational resources. The company's product line includes alerting devices, phone and TV amplifiers, personal amplification systems, tinnitus maskers, books and media and much more. Harris Communications also supplies ADA compliance products and hearing protection equipment.

