New Opportunities at Denver Startup Week's Youth Pass
Now in its sixth year, Denver Startup Week is the largest free entrepreneurial event of its kind in North America and celebration of the startup community. More than 13,000 people attended the event last year, and organizers expect to exceed that number as they welcome Downtown Denver's diverse community of entrepreneurs to participate in this year's event. Denver Startup Week kicks off on September 25.
Denver Startup Week organizers are committed to creating opportunities for young people because the future of entrepreneurship in Colorado depends on this group. Organizers looked to local leaders in youth financial literacy to help: Young Americans Center for Financial Education and Junior Achievement Rocky Mountain. Aspiring and established business owners age 6-18 can sign up to participate in the YouthBiz Marketplace & Expo from 3:30-5:00 on September 26. There, they will have the opportunity to sell products or pitch a business idea. High school students will participate in Youth Early Access on September 28. In small groups, students will be guided by local entrepreneurs through two or three of Denver Startup Week's most popular sessions. Students will also attend special sessions designed just for them.Both events are free to attend, but registration is required at https://www.denverstartupweek.org/
"Our commitment to creating an economically powerful Downtown Denver is rooted in diversity of community, including cultivating opportunities for the future leaders and founders who will shape our economy and our city," said Tami Door, president and CEO of the Downtown Denver Partnership and co-founder of Denver Startup Week. "Denver Startup Week is a celebration of everything entrepreneurial in Denver, and we are excited to celebrate and support our youngest business owners and entrepreneurs through the Denver Startup Week Youth Pass."
About Denver Startup Week
Denver Startup Week, founded in 2012, is a celebration of everything entrepreneurial in Denver. The weeklong event is intended to unite the entrepreneurial community in Denver and celebrate the great companies, innovation and ideas happening in the city and the people and inspiration behind them. The core programming is centered on the entrepreneurial community with an emphasis in technology, design, social entrepreneurship, manufacturing and business. Events throughout the week are organized by both the Denver Startup Week Organizing Committee and the community at-large and include sessions, presentations, panels, workshops, happy hours, social events, job fairs and more. Denver Startup Week Title Sponsors are Aging 2.0, Chase for Business, Comcast, Downtown Denver Partnership and WeWork.
For more information, visit https://www.denverstartupweek.org.
About Young Americans Center
Young Americans Center for Financial Education is a nonprofit organization committed to developing the financial literacy of young people, up to age 22, through real life experiences and hands-on programs. The Center fulfills its mission by offering programs that complement and reinforce each other to build life skills, work skills and financial self-sufficiency. These include Young AmeriTowne, International Towne, YouthBiz, Money Matters classes, summer camps, and more. In addition, Young Americans Center houses the only real bank in the world for young people, Young Americans Bank, which shares the same educational mission of teaching children to be financially responsible. Since 1987, more than 700,000 youth have participated in the programs or bank. For more information on the Young Americans Center for Financial Education, visit https://yacenter.org.
About Junior Achievement
Junior Achievement (JA) was founded nearly 100 years ago and has helped millions of students gain the skills and knowledge they need to own their economic futures. JA accomplishes its mission by partnering with business and community volunteers who implement programs that teach K-12th grade students to be financially responsible, career ready and entrepreneurial.
For more than 66 years, Junior Achievement-
