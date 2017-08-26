 
Hotel guest communication redefined at The Row Hotel 

 
 
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Sept. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- The Row Hotel has successfully deployed a state of the art solution AavGo to help enhance guest experience. Each room at The Row Hotel would be equipped with a tablet which would allow the guests to communicate with the various departments at the hotel.

"Increasing service levels and creating a personalized experience for each guest at our hotel is the most important goal for us. We want to be at the forefront of adopting  innovative hospitality technology solutions which help us achieve our goal and AavGo helps us with that tremendously" Hiten Suraj , President/CEO Stay Cal Hotels.

"Innovation in hospitality technology currently has been limited to building faster and more efficient booking solutions but no one seems to be focusing on the guest needs once the booking is done. So we decided to focus on personalization of service and communication which will help create a great guest experience " Mrunal Desai , Founder, CEO AavGo .

The Hotel hopes that with AavGo they will be positioned to provide a great experience to all their guests.

About The Row Hotel :

A premier business hotel located in the heart of San Jose, California . The Row Hotel is owned and operated by Stay Cal Hotels a company headquartered in San Mateo, California that owns and operates multiple hotels in and around the San Francisco bay area.  www.therowhotel.com

Media contact: jeena@staycal.com

About AavGo :

AavGo Total Guest Personalization & communication solution that helps enhance guest experience and brings operational efficiency to the hotel. AavGo is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.  www.AavGo.com

Media contact: mrunal@aavgo.com
