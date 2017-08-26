News By Tag
Hotel guest communication redefined at The Row Hotel
"Increasing service levels and creating a personalized experience for each guest at our hotel is the most important goal for us. We want to be at the forefront of adopting innovative hospitality technology solutions which help us achieve our goal and AavGo helps us with that tremendously"
"Innovation in hospitality technology currently has been limited to building faster and more efficient booking solutions but no one seems to be focusing on the guest needs once the booking is done. So we decided to focus on personalization of service and communication which will help create a great guest experience " Mrunal Desai , Founder, CEO AavGo .
The Hotel hopes that with AavGo they will be positioned to provide a great experience to all their guests.
About The Row Hotel :
A premier business hotel located in the heart of San Jose, California . The Row Hotel is owned and operated by Stay Cal Hotels a company headquartered in San Mateo, California that owns and operates multiple hotels in and around the San Francisco bay area. www.therowhotel.com
Media contact: jeena@staycal.com
About AavGo :
AavGo Total Guest Personalization & communication solution that helps enhance guest experience and brings operational efficiency to the hotel. AavGo is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. www.AavGo.com
Media contact: mrunal@aavgo.com
