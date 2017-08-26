Country(s)
PES Design Group C-store Design Named #7 of 25 Great C-Store Designs by CSP Daily News
CSP Daily News, a leading convenience and petroleum retailing publication, has named PES Design Group's design of Gas N Wash Corporation's pilot store in Mokena, IL as number seven out of twenty-five great c-store designs.
In April of 2013, the Mokena location was featured in CSP Daily News. Then, in August 2017, the station was named as number seven out of twenty-five great c-store designs, which also included nationally known brands such as 7-Eleven and Ractrac.
McEnery has described the store as a, "design that was simple for our neighborhood customers to navigate, and also a warm and welcoming atmosphere for our traveling guests. When you walk into our 4,000-square-
Since 2012, PES Design Group has completed seven store designs for Gas N Wash Corp under the brands "Gas N Wash" and "Food N Fuel", and is in the process of completing two more stores that are currently in the design phase.
About the Consultant: Jim Richards, Sr is an award winning designer and Principal Consultant with PES Design Group. During his tenure in the food service and c-store industries, Jim has designed notable projects for national clients that are modern, innovative, efficient and most importantly profitable.
