PES Design Group C-store Design Named #7 of 25 Great C-Store Designs by CSP Daily News

CSP Daily News, a leading convenience and petroleum retailing publication, has named PES Design Group's design of Gas N Wash Corporation's pilot store in Mokena, IL as number seven out of twenty-five great c-store designs.
 
1 2 3
Gas N Wash - Mokena, IL
Gas N Wash - Mokena, IL
MOKENA, Ill. - Sept. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- In the Fall of 2011, Len McEnery, President of Gas N Wash Corporation, contracted PES Design Group to design his pilot store in Mokena, IL.  The store, that features gas pumps, a car wash and a 4,000 square foot convenience store, opened in February 2012 and was immediately heralded for its design by local news outlets.

In April of 2013, the Mokena location was featured in CSP Daily News. Then, in August 2017, the station was named as number seven out of twenty-five great c-store designs, which also included nationally known brands such as 7-Eleven and Ractrac.

McEnery has described the store as a, "design that was simple for our neighborhood customers to navigate, and also a warm and welcoming atmosphere for our traveling guests. When you walk into our 4,000-square-foot store, you can easily see every department. The shelving is long and sleek, placed diagonally so all the choices in the cooler and freezer doors are visible. Signage above our cooler doors is clear and easy to read. Our customers immediately see where the cold drinks, deli and dairy departments are."

Since 2012, PES Design Group has completed seven store designs for Gas N Wash Corp under the brands "Gas N Wash" and "Food N Fuel", and is in the process of completing two more stores that are currently in the design phase.

About the Consultant: Jim Richards, Sr is an award winning designer and Principal Consultant with PES Design Group. During his tenure in the food service and c-store industries, Jim has designed notable projects for national clients that are modern, innovative, efficient and most importantly profitable.

For a list of credited projected and read testimonials about PES Design Group, please visit portfolio.pesdesigngroup.com

To view project photos of Gas N Wash Mokena, IL visit GNWMokena.pesdesigngroup.com

To view the CSP Daily News article visit:
http://www.cspdailynews.com/industry-news-analysis/25-gre...

