Jawad Business Group selects PES Design Group to create a new c-store design concept for their 24 Hours Market C-stores
Award Winning Design Group Awarded Contract for New C-store Concept.
SARASOTA, Fla. - Jan. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Jawad Business Group (Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain) selects PES Design Group (Sarasota, FL) to create a new c-store design concept for their 24 Hours Market C-stores.
Headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain, Jawad Business Group has, over many years, consistently maintained its leadership position in the Consumer, Retail and Hospitality arena. Over the decades, the Group has transformed itself into a multi-faceted, multi-cultural organization with business interests across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, encompassing Convenience stores, Distribution of FMCG goods, Fashion and Footwear, Restaurants - both international and home grown, and a host of focused retail services, including its own Travel Agency and Rent-a-car services, and support services.
About PES Design Group:
PES Design Group is a family operated Food Service Consulting firm with over 40 years of experience in the convenience store and food service industries. Their services include design for convenience store remodels and new construction, food service consulting, restaurant and commercial kitchen design. Their mission is "Designing functionally innovative, attractive and profitable facilities on time and on budget." They have offices in Sarasota, Florida and Northlake, Illinois and provide services worldwide. The principal consultants of PES Design Group are affiliated with Foodservice Consultants Society International (FCSI), American Institute of Architects and Gulf Coast Builder's Exchange.
