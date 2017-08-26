News By Tag
Winner of the Maui Jim / Shangri La Resort Competition Announced
The amazing prize for two includes 10 Nights' accommodation at the Luxury Shangri La Rasa Rai Resort in Kota Kinabalu Malaysia. The winner and their companion will be staying in the Premier Ocean Wing with daily canapés and cocktails at the Ocean Wing Courtyard and exclusive breakfast at the Oceanico Restaurant. Also included is Golf at Dalit Bay Golf & Country club and Luxury Spa treatments.
The competition was managed by Great Golf Media who joined the Maui Jim team on their stand at the BMW Championship at Wentworth this summer. The result was an amazing uptake from the public keen for a chance to win the holiday of a lifetime while also having the opportunity to experience for themselves the high quality of Maui Jim sunglasses.
The lucky winner was chosen by Maui Jim Sales Director Gareth Evens.
The iconic Maui Jim brand hail from Hawaii where they developed their unique technology to combat intense glare and harmful UV while bringing the brilliant colours to life. Brand ambassadors include among others, Miguel Jimenez, Robert Karlsson and Renato Paratore. www.mauijim.com
The Shangri La Rasa Ria Resort Kota Kinabalu is one of the top luxury resorts in world and is home to the championship Dalit Bay Golf Course and the magnificent Spa at Dalit Bay. Unique to the resort is the Nature Interpretation Centre, gateway to the Nature Reserve where visitors can meet Borneo's wildlife. www.shangri-
Mike Stock of Great Golf Media said "We are delighted to be able to run this competition in association with our partners. Being the premier Golf Travel and Lifestyle Media organisation here in the UK it really is a perfect fit for us and our extensive and discerning audience. www.greatgolfmedia.com
