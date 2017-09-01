 
ChiroTouch's CTAcademy to Host New Patient Consulting Webinar with Dr. Josh Wagner

 
 
SAN DIEGO - Sept. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Contact: Kitty Franklin
ChiroTouch
9265 Sky Park Court
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92123
Phone: 858.966.9047

ChiroTouch's CTAcademy to Host "The Highest Converting New Patient Consult You've Never Been Taught" Webinar with Dr. Josh Wagner

San Diego, CA—September 1, 2017—ChiroTouch™, the nation's leader in chiropractic software, is pleased to announce CTAcademy's upcoming webinar "The Highest Converting New Patient Consult You've Never Been Taught," which is scheduled to air live for one hour on Thursday, September 7, 2017, at 10:00am PST.  CTAcademy will be joined by Dr. Josh Wagner, who teaches patient-centered practice strategies for increased income, less stress, and fewer hours in practice for this new era of chiropractic.

As insurance coverage rapidly disappears for chiropractic, the typical new patient must pay out of pocket. The care plans and new patient communication that worked so well in the past do not work the same for today's market.

Dr. Wagner will outline the consult steps and must-have mindsets needed for chiropractors to become the most referred to, sought-after, and respected doctor in their practice area based on patient-centered communication without lengthy scripts or ever feeling like a salesperson.  Dr. Wagner will also highlight:

    ●  The exact way to begin every consult for trust and leadership

    ●  Three communication essentials for increasing new patient care investment and referrals

    ●  How to increase income without raising fees, increasing volume, or offering other services—yes, it's possible!

"Chiropractors are continually looking for proven strategies to attract and retain patients," said Robert Moberg, President of ChiroTouch.  "Being able to effectively communicate and connect with a new patient the moment a chiropractor meets them is crucial to building a practice, and we're honored to have Dr. Wagner join us and share his insight on what it takes to be successful in today's chiropractic market."

Other recent CTAcademy webinar topics include "MACRA—2017 Compliance Reporting Simplified," "The Secret Recipe to Grow Your Practice," and "Keeping More of What You Make."  The ChiroTouch webinar programs and the attendees have benefited from speakers such as Dr. David Jackson, Garrett Gunderson, Dr. Patrick Gentempo, Kathy Mills Chang, and many more.  This cross-section of the most influential and recognized coaches and speakers has made for a very robust and popular series of webinars.  These webinars, along with many more, can be viewed at www.chirotouch.com/webinars/.

To join this webinar, visit http://learn.chirotouch.com/l/124901/2017-08-31/xg8t8?utm....

About ChiroTouch

ChiroTouch chiropractic software offers a fully integrated EHR and practice management solution that allows chiropractors to spend less time managing their practice and more time focusing on patients. The software is designed to maximize efficiencies for virtually every process, including patient self check-in, scheduling, SOAP notes, billing, interoffice communication, and more. With industry-leading support and training, ChiroTouch partners with practices to help improve patient care and increase profitability. Simple, efficient, mobile, compliant, and affordable, ChiroTouch is chiropractic's first choice for practice automation. Visit www.chirotouch.com.

Contact
Kitty Franklin
858.966.9047
***@chirotouch.com
Click to Share