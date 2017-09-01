News By Tag
ChiroTouch's CTAcademy to Host New Patient Consulting Webinar with Dr. Josh Wagner
San Diego, CA—September 1, 2017—ChiroTouch™
As insurance coverage rapidly disappears for chiropractic, the typical new patient must pay out of pocket. The care plans and new patient communication that worked so well in the past do not work the same for today's market.
Dr. Wagner will outline the consult steps and must-have mindsets needed for chiropractors to become the most referred to, sought-after, and respected doctor in their practice area based on patient-centered communication without lengthy scripts or ever feeling like a salesperson. Dr. Wagner will also highlight:
● The exact way to begin every consult for trust and leadership
● Three communication essentials for increasing new patient care investment and referrals
● How to increase income without raising fees, increasing volume, or offering other services—yes, it's possible!
"Chiropractors are continually looking for proven strategies to attract and retain patients," said Robert Moberg, President of ChiroTouch. "Being able to effectively communicate and connect with a new patient the moment a chiropractor meets them is crucial to building a practice, and we're honored to have Dr. Wagner join us and share his insight on what it takes to be successful in today's chiropractic market."
Other recent CTAcademy webinar topics include "MACRA—2017 Compliance Reporting Simplified,"
To join this webinar, visit http://learn.chirotouch.com/
About ChiroTouch
ChiroTouch chiropractic software offers a fully integrated EHR and practice management solution that allows chiropractors to spend less time managing their practice and more time focusing on patients. The software is designed to maximize efficiencies for virtually every process, including patient self check-in, scheduling, SOAP notes, billing, interoffice communication, and more. With industry-leading support and training, ChiroTouch partners with practices to help improve patient care and increase profitability. Simple, efficient, mobile, compliant, and affordable, ChiroTouch is chiropractic's first choice for practice automation. Visit www.chirotouch.com.
Contact
Kitty Franklin
858.966.9047
***@chirotouch.com
