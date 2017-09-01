News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Florida Coastal Engineering Firm Chooses Mike 21 Mooring Analysis Software
Coastal Systems International Chooses DHI's Marine Modeling Tool to Perform Highly Precise Moored Vessel Response Assessment
Coastal Systems International, Inc. (Coastal Systems) assists clients realize their vision by engineering cost-effective solutions in the design of piers, ports, marinas, beaches, offshore/nearshore coastal structures and private island destinations. From initial field investigations including hydrographic surveying and marine resource assessments through permitting, design and construction, Coastal Systems provides clients with a field-to-finish solution. Coastal Systems has been using DHI's MIKE software programs for over 15 years. The addition of the MIKE 21 Mooring Analysis software allows the firm to efficiently evaluate mooring forces for different design configurations relative to large pier and berthing terminal projects.
MIKE 21 Mooring Analysis helps clients calculate the motions of moored vessels and other floating structures at sea and in ports, as well as the resulting forces in mooring arrangements. The software is designed to help ports, port developers, and oil & gas companies achieve more accurate downtime estimates and improve the safety of operations.
Stefan Leschka, Product Owner of MIKE marine modules, comments, "It's a pleasure for everyone who contributed to the MIKE 21 MA, especially the developers, to see it very well received by the market after more than 10 years of development, testing, and numerous project applications within DHI. We are convinced this software will set a new standard in dynamic mooring analyses in terms of user-friendliness and accuracy. We are looking forward to closely collaborating with our clients to further expand the software's capabilities and seeing it successfully applied in many more projects to come."
For more information on MIKE 21 MA, please visit: https://tinyurl.com/
Contact
DHI Water & Environment, Inc.
Jennifer J. Mathers
303-937-4488
jjma@dhigroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Sep 01, 2017