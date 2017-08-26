Chartway Federal Credit Union Announces New Leadership Position

Kim Little Chartway Executive VP/COO

End

-- Chartway Federal Credit Union is proud to announce Kim Little as its new executive vice president / chief operating officer.A long-standing leader within the $2.1 billion organization, Little will retain her past responsibilities for the credit union's member experience, marketing, regional retail teams and payment solutions; and will work closely with Chartway's entire leadership to execute the organization's overall strategy."We have a great leadership team. As part of that, Kim has emerged as a trusted partner of mine, as well as all of our leaders in carrying out many of our plans to advance Chartway. Kim's leadership style, membership-centric mindset and long-standing knowledge of Chartway are invaluable as we serve our members and build for the future." said Brian Schools, president & CEO.Little is a seasoned professional with more than 20 years of financial experience. Serving in various progressively responsible leadership roles with Chartway since 2000, she has proven her ability to lead, engage people, drive outstanding service performance, and execute strategic plans.A graduate of Old Dominion University, Little earned her B.S., cum laude, and her master of business administration.Chartway Federal Credit Union, a not-for-profit financial institution, has been proudly serving members for more than half a century. Guided by its vision, mission, and values, the $2.1 billion credit union is dedicated to making life more affordable for its 180,000 members through nearly 50 branches and a full slate of online, mobile, and telephone banking services, including mobile deposit, mobile bill pay, and digital wallets. Chartway is one of the largest credit unions in the country and serves members in every state and several countries. With major membership concentrations in Virginia, Utah, and Texas, the credit union is consistently recognized for its financial strength, its high ratings in member satisfaction, its contributions to its communities, and for being an award-winning leader in charitable giving through its We Promise Foundation.$2.1 billion Chartway Federal Credit Union is proud to promote Kim Little to the position of executive vice president / chief operating officer