September 2017





September 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
21
August 2017
3130292827

Leading Cloud Solutions Provider Infiflex Technologies Pvt. Ltd. expands across cities in India

Highly skilled resource hiring drive as company announces significant growth
 
 
PUNE, India - Sept. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Infiflex Technologies Private Limited a leading global Cloud services, consulting and business solutions organization, today announced it is creating 50+ new, highly skilled jobs across India.

Infiflex established its first Sales and Development Centre in Kolkata in 2010 and today operates with over 100 consultants in various cities in India supported by the company's Delivery Centres. Being Google Cloud Premier Partner, it was necessary for us to have physical presence in the country's business capital Mumbai. So we started our second delivery centre in Mumbai in 2014 with Sales and Technical Support consultants. We started the third centre in Pune the same year. Also, we operationalized presence in the US, UK, Malaysia and Singapore. Thereafter, in 2015, we expanded our development and technical consulting teams in Kolkata. We launched delivery centres in Chennai and Gurgaon (Gurugram). Now we have established our delivery centres in Bangalore (Bengaluru) and Hyderabad too.

Key areas of business focus include cloud solutions and services, enterprise solutions, digital and analytics as well as IT portfolio optimization. Visit us at http://infiflex.com for details on what we do.

We have identified the positions available as highly skilled roles ranging from project management, development and technical sales openings to business intelligence, Cloud Architect and Data Engineer positions. We are recruiting at a steady pace and we are keen to hear from applicants.

Infiflex has a track record of sustained investment in the technology industry. As a business we are committed to innovation and to helping our customers stay ahead of market trends through the solutions and insights we provide. As such, we are looking for highly trained graduates with varying degrees of experience in industry to fill the open positions across our delivery centres.

"Today's announcement is focused on the work Infiflex does in partnership with clients ranging from medium and large indigenous organizations. The roles span a wide range of industries including power sector, utilities, food, pharmaceuticals to multinational companies at work in sectors such as technology, manufacturing, hospitality, leather, textiles and telecommunications. As the Indian economy has accelerated over the last number of months, we are seeing a pronounced increase in demand for the cloud-based solutions we provide. We expect to grow our business and the number of open positions, we will look to hire even further over the next twelve months," said Ireen Lepcha, Asst. Manager - Operations.

Applicants should email CV's to: hr@infiflex.com

Infiflex Technologies Private Limited
