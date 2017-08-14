INFIFLEX Mumbai Event - Google Cloud Connect

Contact

Infiflex

***@infiflex.com Infiflex

End

-- Infiflex Technologies Private Limited organized the event Google Cloud Connect in Google Mumbai Office. This event served as a wonderful platform to host audiences, mostly CTOs and CIOs, belonging to diversified industries to explain how G Suite can help accelerate businesses through real-time collaboration, reduction of time, effort and cost, advanced tools for use and enhancement of employee productivity. We discussed in details about our Products and Services along with few real life cases.The key highlights of discussion were:1.G Suite Capabilities and Benefits2.G Suite Basic, Business and Enterprise Versions3.Data Integrity, Replication, Encryption, Privacy and Security4.Data Migration to Google Platform5.Case Studies with Live examples of various Industries6.Customer Experiences narrated by Google Team7.Infiflex's superior Quality Technical Services as Premier Partner8.Benefits of Cloud based SolutionThe attendees shared their experiences too and asked lot of queries pertaining to cost benefits, data migration and security, DLP, backup, etc. They were impressed by the insight they got into current technology trend and they are showing interest to make the switch to G Suite. It was a great learning experience for all of us and we plan to organise more events in the coming days.