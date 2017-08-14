 
Industry News





INFIFLEX Mumbai Event - Google Cloud Connect

 
MUMBAI, India - Aug. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Infiflex Technologies Private Limited organized the event Google Cloud Connect in Google Mumbai Office. This event served as a wonderful platform to host audiences, mostly CTOs and CIOs, belonging to diversified industries to explain how G Suite can help accelerate businesses through real-time collaboration, reduction of time, effort and cost, advanced tools for use and enhancement of employee productivity. We discussed in details about our Products and Services along with few real life cases.

The key highlights of discussion were:

1.G Suite Capabilities and Benefits

2.G Suite Basic, Business and Enterprise Versions

3.Data Integrity, Replication, Encryption, Privacy and Security

4.Data Migration to Google Platform

5.Case Studies with Live examples of various Industries

6.Customer Experiences narrated by Google Team

7.Infiflex's  superior Quality Technical Services as Premier Partner

8.Benefits of Cloud based Solution

The attendees shared their experiences too and asked lot of queries pertaining to cost benefits, data migration and security, DLP, backup, etc. They were impressed by the insight they got into current technology trend and they are showing interest to make the switch to G Suite. It was a great learning experience for all of us and we plan to organise more events in the coming days.

Visit us: http://infiflex.com

