INFIFLEX Mumbai Event - Google Cloud Connect
The key highlights of discussion were:
1.G Suite Capabilities and Benefits
2.G Suite Basic, Business and Enterprise Versions
3.Data Integrity, Replication, Encryption, Privacy and Security
4.Data Migration to Google Platform
5.Case Studies with Live examples of various Industries
6.Customer Experiences narrated by Google Team
7.Infiflex's superior Quality Technical Services as Premier Partner
8.Benefits of Cloud based Solution
The attendees shared their experiences too and asked lot of queries pertaining to cost benefits, data migration and security, DLP, backup, etc. They were impressed by the insight they got into current technology trend and they are showing interest to make the switch to G Suite. It was a great learning experience for all of us and we plan to organise more events in the coming days.
