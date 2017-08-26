 
Introduction of Innovative and Advanced Functional Chewing Gums Will Open New Opportunities

WUGUM has introduced a variety of functional chewing gums that offer various health benefits
 
 
Functional Chewing Gum Market - Global Outlook and
Functional Chewing Gum Market - Global Outlook and
 
CHICAGO - Sept. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Analysts at Arizton say that the global functional chewing gum market is likely to witness high growth during the period 2016−2022. The market revenue is expected to cross $9 billion by 2022, according to Arizton.

Arizton, which is modern and data-driven research organization, has recently announced the publication of its latest report on the global functional chewing gum market. The report, global functional chewing gum market – global outlook and forecast 2017−2022, is a 102-pager report, which provides an in-depth analysis of the global functional chewing gum market. It provides major trends, drivers, and restraints that are likely to affect the market revenue and growth.

Chewing gums were invented as a breath refreshing confectionery. However, over a period, manufacturers have introduced a variety of chewing gums in various flavors and additional health benefitting ingredients. For instance, WUGUM has introduced a variety of functional chewing gums that give various health benefits apart from fresh breath. The company has introduced the functional chewing gum that helps in speeding up the tanning process. The chewing gum contains Vitamin C, E, D3, Lycopene, and Beta carotene. The consumption of this chewing gum prepares the skin for the sun exposure by strengthening and thus helps in obtaining the tanning faster. The company has also introduced functional chewing gum that helps in increasing sexual vigor in both human beings.

 Brand: WUGUM

Function:  After party, tanning, chewing gum containing lactic  acid bacteria, sexual wellness, and others

Brand: Fertin

Function: Vision gum

Brand: Bach Flower

Function:Clarity and stamina, courage and determination, peace and calmness

Cancer detecting chewing gums have also been introduced. An Alabama-based volatile analysis has developed a chewing gum that detects lunch cancer, breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer. The human body produces a different type of volatile organic compounds that are unique to each type of cancer. Thus, different types of the chemical are exhaled, and parts of the chemical compound get stuck on the chewing gum. The scientist can detect cancer by testing the chewing gum later. Thus, the patients will not have to go through blood tests or biopsies.

Functional Chewing Gum Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2017-2022: https://arizton.com/reports/healthcare-lifesciences/funct...

Thus, with the addition of innovative elements to chewing gums, manufacturers can increase health benefits for consumers. This will increase the demand for functional chewing gum during the forecast period.

Request Sample:https://arizton.com/reports/healthcare-lifesciences/funct...

About Arizton

Arizton – Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

Arizton has gained a paramount standpoint in the market research arena as it offers top of the line solutions to clients to assess market landscape and to finalize foolproof business strategies. We are committed to provide inclusive market research reports and consulting services to clients from diversified industries including –Consumer Goods & Retail Technology, Automotive and Mobility, Smart Tech, Healthcare and Lifesciences, Industrial Machinery, Chemicals and Materials, IT and Media, Logistics and Packaging

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports

Jessica
+1-312-465-7864
enquiry@arizton.com
