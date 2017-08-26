News By Tag
Introduction of Innovative and Advanced Functional Chewing Gums Will Open New Opportunities
WUGUM has introduced a variety of functional chewing gums that offer various health benefits
Arizton, which is modern and data-driven research organization, has recently announced the publication of its latest report on the global functional chewing gum market. The report, global functional chewing gum market – global outlook and forecast 2017−2022, is a 102-pager report, which provides an in-depth analysis of the global functional chewing gum market. It provides major trends, drivers, and restraints that are likely to affect the market revenue and growth.
Chewing gums were invented as a breath refreshing confectionery. However, over a period, manufacturers have introduced a variety of chewing gums in various flavors and additional health benefitting ingredients. For instance, WUGUM has introduced a variety of functional chewing gums that give various health benefits apart from fresh breath. The company has introduced the functional chewing gum that helps in speeding up the tanning process. The chewing gum contains Vitamin C, E, D3, Lycopene, and Beta carotene. The consumption of this chewing gum prepares the skin for the sun exposure by strengthening and thus helps in obtaining the tanning faster. The company has also introduced functional chewing gum that helps in increasing sexual vigor in both human beings.
Function: After party, tanning, chewing gum containing lactic acid bacteria, sexual wellness, and others
Function: Vision gum
Function:Clarity and stamina, courage and determination, peace and calmness
Cancer detecting chewing gums have also been introduced. An Alabama-based volatile analysis has developed a chewing gum that detects lunch cancer, breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer. The human body produces a different type of volatile organic compounds that are unique to each type of cancer. Thus, different types of the chemical are exhaled, and parts of the chemical compound get stuck on the chewing gum. The scientist can detect cancer by testing the chewing gum later. Thus, the patients will not have to go through blood tests or biopsies.
Thus, with the addition of innovative elements to chewing gums, manufacturers can increase health benefits for consumers. This will increase the demand for functional chewing gum during the forecast period.
