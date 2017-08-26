Aerial Sports League Founder To Give Keynote At FAI International Drones Conference And Expo Founder and Chief Operations Officer, Douglas Burnet Heads To Switzerland To Participate In FAI's Inaugural Event SAN FRANCISCO - Sept. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Aerial Sports League (ASL) Founder and Chief Operations Officer, Mr. Douglas Burnet to give Keynote speech on the Drones and Sports Panel at the 1st FAI International Drones Conference and Expo in Lausanne, Switzerland.



ASL is honored to have several representatives invited to Lausanne, Switzerland to take part in FAI's First International Drones Conference and Expo. ASL will be represented by Founder and COO Mr. Douglas Burnet and will be joined by the companies European Development Director, Mr. Jason Richard Winter.



"FAI's century of leadership in Air Sports Competition positions them as an ideal global leader in the emerging world of Drone Sports. Aerial Sports League is at the forefront of this new, innovative market and honored to take part in this historic conference to help shape the future of Unmanned Aerial Sports competition," Marque Cornblatt, Chief Executive Officer, Aerial Sports League.



This inaugural, international conference offers a unique opportunity for global leaders to convene and discuss strategies for industry growth and cooperation within the unmanned aerial sports community. Also attending will be representatives from the Academy of Model Aeronautics, SenseFly, MAAA, GUTMA, EMCC, EASA, DJI, Swiss E-Sports Association, ImmersionRC, Liftoff FPV and FIBA 3x3 among others.



About FAI International Drones Conference and Expo



The FAI is holding its 1st International Drones Conference and Expo within EPFL Drone Days 2017, which will take place from 1-3 September. EPFL, a proven Center for Excellence in Robotics, Research and Innovation, is organizing the event, which will also include three days of drone-racing held by the Swiss Rotor Sports Association (SRSA) and a robotics showcase by the Swiss National Centre of Competence in Research Robotics (NCCR Robotics). The conference will also cover a multitude of vertical markets including Public Safety, Humanitarian efforts and Wildlife Conservation. This conference is a one of a kind occasion to meet and discuss with other leaders in the industry and discover together how drones are going to shape our future.



For more information, please visit



About Aerial Sports League



The Aerial Sports League™ (ASL) is a worldwide leader in drone sports, entertainment and media. Since 2012, the ASL team has been creating and promoting drone sports and has been a cornerstone of the drone sports community. ASL has hosted 800,000 spectators at live events since 2015, has earned over 8.5 million video views and over 50,000 social media followers. ASL pioneered fun-based drone education and has taught thousands of new pilots of all ages to build & fly drones through events, meetups and STEM education programs. ASL is currently developing dSports World, a full-time drone sports entertainment destination.



For more information, please visit



Media Contact

Monica England

Vice President, Communications

Lausanne - Lausanne - Switzerland

