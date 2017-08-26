News By Tag
Gospel Recording Artist Carl B. Phillips Performing at the 2017 Michigan State Fair
Detroit Indie Gospel Artist featured during Fair's Gospel Music Festival
In his first appearance at the Michigan State Fair, Carl will be performing on the Main Stage during the Fair's Gospel Music Festival. For his performance Carl will be sharing his time with two Detroit Indie Gospel Artist, vocalist Kevin Stewart Jr. and the choral ensemble, David Whitfield & The Whitfield Productions. Together they will provide an enthusiastic collection of gospel music including traditional gospel, classic gospel favorites, contemporary gospel and original music recorded by Carl, Kevin, and David.
According to Carl, "I look forward to sharing uplifting music that hopefully will brighten someone's day as they pass through the thoroughfares of the Michigan State Fair. I'm also honored to have Kevin and David join me for this event we plan to have a joyous time at the Fair"
About Carl B. Phillips
Since releasing his debut CD "Great Rain" in 2016, Carl has traveled throughout the US with live performances in Detroit, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Nashville, Atlanta and Chicago. He's also appeared on the television shows TCT Live, Atlanta Live, and Dr. Bobby Jones Presents. Carl was a featured artist during the inaugural Ferndale Front Porch Concert Series and he's performed during the Inspirational Sunday's at the Legendary Baker's Keyboard Lounge. Two singles from his CD, "I Know What God Did Last Summer" and "Meeting In The Air" charted on the Nielsen / BDS Top-300 Gospel Singles Chart, in addition he's been nominated for a Detroit Music Awards, the Rhythm of Gospel Awards, and the Independent Gospel Artist Radio Alliance Awards.
For the past 40 years Carl has served in the Music Department of Greater Christ Temple in various capacities including his current role as Minister of Music.
Carl B. Phillips and Friends cd "Great Rain" is available on all digital outlets and through Carl's website. Also, Carl's music can be streamed on Pandora, Spotify, and Apple Music.
For more information visit http://carlbphillips.com
Follow Carl B. Phillips on Social Media:
Soundcloud
Reverbnation
About The Michigan State Fair
The original Michigan State Fair, which debuted in Detroit in 1849, was one of the first statewide fair events to take place in the United States. It moved permanently to its home at the Michigan State Fairgrounds on Woodward Avenue in 1905 and was staged there until 2009, when it was discontinued by a resolution of the state government, due to ongoing budget issues. The Michigan State Fair is being produced by a private entity, and presented by sponsor Ram Trucks. The Michigan State Fair, LLC has a deep commitment to the ongoing development and support of agriculture, small business and family entertainment, while preserving the legacy and beloved traditions of the original State Fair.
