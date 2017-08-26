 
News By Tag
* Carl B. Phillips
* Michigan State Fair
* Gospel Music
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Detroit
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
1
August 2017
313029282726


Gospel Recording Artist Carl B. Phillips Performing at the 2017 Michigan State Fair

Detroit Indie Gospel Artist featured during Fair's Gospel Music Festival
 
 
Carl B. Phillips Appearing at the Michigan State Fair
Carl B. Phillips Appearing at the Michigan State Fair
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Carl B. Phillips
Michigan State Fair
Gospel Music

Industry:
Music

Location:
Detroit - Michigan - US

DETROIT - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Gospel recording artist Carl B. Phillips will be performing at the Michigan State Fair, Sunday September 3, 2017, at 12:00 noon, at the Suburban Showcase Collection in Novi, MI.

In his first appearance at the Michigan State Fair, Carl will be performing on the Main Stage during the Fair's Gospel Music Festival.  For his performance Carl will be sharing his time with two Detroit Indie Gospel Artist, vocalist Kevin Stewart Jr. and the choral ensemble, David Whitfield & The Whitfield Productions. Together they will provide an enthusiastic collection of gospel music including traditional gospel, classic gospel favorites, contemporary gospel and original music recorded by Carl, Kevin, and David.

According to Carl, "I look forward to sharing uplifting music that hopefully will brighten someone's day as they pass through the thoroughfares of the Michigan State Fair. I'm also honored to have Kevin and David join me for this event we plan to have a joyous time at the Fair"

About Carl B. Phillips

Since releasing his debut CD "Great Rain" in 2016, Carl has traveled throughout the US with live performances in Detroit, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Nashville, Atlanta and Chicago. He's also appeared on the television shows TCT Live, Atlanta Live, and Dr. Bobby Jones Presents. Carl was a featured artist during the inaugural Ferndale Front Porch Concert Series and he's performed during the Inspirational Sunday's at the Legendary Baker's Keyboard Lounge.  Two singles from his CD, "I Know What God Did Last Summer" and "Meeting In The Air" charted on the Nielsen / BDS Top-300 Gospel Singles Chart, in addition he's been nominated for a Detroit Music Awards, the Rhythm of Gospel Awards, and the Independent Gospel Artist Radio Alliance Awards.

For the past 40 years Carl has served in the Music Department of Greater Christ Temple in various capacities including his current role as Minister of Music.

Carl B. Phillips and Friends cd "Great Rain" is available on all digital outlets and through Carl's website. Also, Carl's music can be streamed on Pandora, Spotify, and Apple Music.

For more information visit http://carlbphillips.com

Follow Carl B. Phillips on Social Media:

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Soundcloud
Reverbnation
.
About The Michigan State Fair

The original Michigan State Fair, which debuted in Detroit in 1849, was one of the first statewide fair events to take place in the United States. It moved permanently to its home at the Michigan State Fairgrounds on Woodward Avenue in 1905 and was staged there until 2009, when it was discontinued by a resolution of the state government, due to ongoing budget issues. The Michigan State Fair is being produced by a private entity, and presented by sponsor Ram Trucks. The Michigan State Fair, LLC has a deep commitment to the ongoing development and support of agriculture, small business and family entertainment, while preserving the legacy and beloved traditions of the original State Fair.

For more information email: provemeproductions@att.net

Contact
Prove Me Productions
***@att.net
End
Source:
Email:***@att.net Email Verified
Tags:Carl B. Phillips, Michigan State Fair, Gospel Music
Industry:Music
Location:Detroit - Michigan - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Prove Me Productions PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share