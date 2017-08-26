News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
SuperPad Will Support the Popular MBTiles Format in the Next Update
SuperPad, one of the best-selling mobile GIS of Supergeo, will start to support the popular tile format- MBTiles in the next update.
It is simple and easy to operate this newly supported MBTiles in SuperPad. Because the current SuperPad can already read several kinds of map tiles, users just have to follow the same process for adding layers to import MBTiles. The format of MBTiles is quite popular nowadays since its coordinate system and scale are the same as Google Map. Therefore, users can use data in MBTiles with various public data seamlessly. Furthermore, the way that MBTiles stores data is considered as a form of SQLite database, which users can view its content through database tools. At the same time, because many tiles are packed in a file, problems that occur in data transmission can be greatly reduced. Also, it solves one major problem when using map tiles, which is the file size too large. Its method for data access might reduce the tiles users don't need and increase the speed of data loading. For SuperPad 10 users, the frequently used camera function is also adjusted and will be updated in this release to assist people to take photos with better quality.
Supergeo believes that the latest standards and technologies always offer users more possibilities to create GIS solutions that can more precisely meet their needs.
Signup and download the free trial of the latest SuperPad 10:
http://www.supergeotek.com/
Watch tutorials on Supergeo TV and master SuperPad 10:
https://www.youtube.com/
About Supergeo
Supergeo Technologies Inc. is a leading global provider of GIS software and solutions. Since the establishment, Supergeo has dedicated to providing state-of-the-
Supergeo develops desktop, mobile, and server GIS software, which can efficiently help users to collect, manage, and publish spatial data in one single platform.
Contact
Eugene Tseng
Supergeo Technologies Inc.
***@supergeo.com.tw
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse