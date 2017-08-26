 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
1
August 2017
313029282726

Does Your Flamingo Flamenco? Help with Confusing Words

New Book by The Grammar Diva "Unconfuses" Confusing Words and Phrases
 
DYFF_front_large.
DYFF_front_large.
PETALUMA, Calif. - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Grammarians just love when gaffes make the news, for example, when well-known people confuse heel and heal on social media.

Let's face it.The English language is pretty confusing with all those homonyms --words that sound the same, but are pronounced differently and have completely different meanings -- like heel and heal.

And the Internet and social media are forever. Once you post it, well, it's out there for all the world to see.

Arlene Miller, The Grammar Diva, author of nine grammar books, has come to the rescue with her newest book, Does Your Flamingo Flamenco? The Best Little Dictionary of Confusing Words and Malapropisms.

The book contains over 250 confusing word pairs, word groups, and idioms. Definitions and examples are provided, along with grammatical explanations when necessary: lie and lay, affect and effect, etc.

Is the expression buck naked -- or is it butt naked? Is it spitting image or spit and image? Hunger pains or hunger pangs?  And what's the difference between any time and anytime? Some time, sometimes, and sometime? Capitol and capital?

Find out the answers to these questions and so much more in Does Your Flamingo Flamenco? by Arlene Miller, The Grammar Diva. Buy on Amazon and all other online retailers, or order from your favorite bookstore.

Visit The Grammar Diva's website and blog.

Arlene Miller, The Grammar Diva, has written nine grammar books and a novel since 2010. Her books, including The Best Little Grammar Book Ever, are popular in schools and colleges. She also writes an entertaining weekly blog about grammar and words. She is available for talks, workshops, and copyediting.

End
Source:bigwords101 The Grammar Diva
Email:***@bigwords101.com Email Verified
Tags:Grammar, Language, English Language, Books, Words, Social Media, Humor, Idioms
Industry:Books, Education, Lifestyle
Location:Petaluma - California - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
bigwords101 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share