Country(s)
Industry News
Does Your Flamingo Flamenco? Help with Confusing Words
New Book by The Grammar Diva "Unconfuses" Confusing Words and Phrases
Let's face it.The English language is pretty confusing with all those homonyms --words that sound the same, but are pronounced differently and have completely different meanings -- like heel and heal.
And the Internet and social media are forever. Once you post it, well, it's out there for all the world to see.
Arlene Miller, The Grammar Diva, author of nine grammar books, has come to the rescue with her newest book, Does Your Flamingo Flamenco? The Best Little Dictionary of Confusing Words and Malapropisms.
The book contains over 250 confusing word pairs, word groups, and idioms. Definitions and examples are provided, along with grammatical explanations when necessary: lie and lay, affect and effect, etc.
Is the expression buck naked -- or is it butt naked? Is it spitting image or spit and image? Hunger pains or hunger pangs? And what's the difference between any time and anytime? Some time, sometimes, and sometime? Capitol and capital?
Find out the answers to these questions and so much more in Does Your Flamingo Flamenco? by Arlene Miller, The Grammar Diva. Buy on Amazon and all other online retailers, or order from your favorite bookstore.
Visit The Grammar Diva's website and blog.
Arlene Miller, The Grammar Diva, has written nine grammar books and a novel since 2010. Her books, including The Best Little Grammar Book Ever, are popular in schools and colleges. She also writes an entertaining weekly blog about grammar and words. She is available for talks, workshops, and copyediting.
Contact
Arlene Miller
***@bigwords101.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse