Does Your Flamingo Flamenco? Help with Confusing Words

-- Grammarians just love when gaffes make the news, for example, when well-known people confuseandon social media.Let's face it.The English language is pretty confusing with all those homonyms --words that sound the same, but are pronounced differently and have completely different meanings -- likeandAnd the Internet and social media are forever. Once you post it, well, it's out there for all the world to see. Arlene Miller, The Grammar Diva , author of nine grammar books, has come to the rescue with her newest book, Does Your Flamingo Flamenco? The Best Little Dictionary of Confusing Words and Malapropisms. The book contains over 250 confusing word pairs, word groups, and idioms. Definitions and examples are provided, along with grammatical explanations when necessary:andandetc.Is the expression-- or is it? Is itoror? And what's the difference betweenandandandFind out the answers to these questions and so much more inby Arlene Miller, The Grammar Diva. Buy on Amazon and all other online retailers, or order from your favorite bookstore.Visit The Grammar Diva's website and blog. Arlene Miller, The Grammar Diva, has written nine grammar books and a novel since 2010. Her books, includingare popular in schools and colleges. She also writes an entertaining weekly blog about grammar and words. She is available for talks, workshops, and copyediting.