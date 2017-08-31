 
Age In Fashion: Shattering The Paradigm Of Beauty & Redefining The Standards Of The Fashion Industr

Fashion Week Brooklyn SS2018 proves that age is just a number with the inauguration of Age in Fashion, a panel discution at Borough Hall in Brooklyn.
 
 
BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Sept. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Age in Fashion is a dialogue produced by BK Style Foundation (BK Speaks) and The Chi Group. The event is part of Fashion Week Brooklyn's week-long event for SS2018 collections (Oct 1-7, 2017). The BK Speaks event topic is a dynamic conversation examining the definition of fashion and beauty in a new era. Our society's obsession with youth and beauty has been compellingly redefined by an electrifying upsurge of mature models. Fashion icons such as Iris Apfel, Brad Welling, Harald Harschin, Roxanne Gould and many more have reshaped the standards of modeling.

This dialogue, hosted by the Brooklyn Borough President Office (Eric Adams) at the historic building (http://www.brooklyn-usa.org/) courtroom, will shatter the boundaries of beauty and redefine standards of fashion on a global scale. Our prestigious panelists of the evening will include Lyn Slater (https://www.instagram.com/iconaccidental/?hl=en), Debra Rapoport (https://www.instagram.com/debrarapoport/?hl=en), Diana Gabriel (https://www.instagram.com/dianagabrielnyc/?hl=en), Patricia Fox (https://www.instagram.com/purelypatricia/?hl=en), Citi Medina (https://www.instagram.com/citimedina/), Brad Welling (https://www.instagram.com/_bradw_official/?hl=en), Anthony Varrecchia (https://www.instagram.com/anthony.varrecchia/?hl=en) and much more. The conversation will be moderated by Melissa Giannini (http://www.melissagiannini.com/) Editor-In-Chief of Nylon Magazine.

The initiative has captivated new and exciting partnerships joining in FWBK's ecosystem which include media partners such as Nylon Magazine, No.3 Magazine, and A Nasty Boy Magazine from Africa. FWBK has also launched cooperatives with organizations such as The Chi Group, BK Fashion Incubator, Queen of Raw and once again Kings Plaza. Our designer partners for this season are Fashion Bloc and Risesport Eyewear.

Follow Fashion Week Brooklyn on Instagram @fashionweekbrooklyn, #FWBK

For more information, to sponsor or support Fashion Week Brooklyn please visit us at www.fashionweekbrooklyn.com or send an email to info@fashionweekbrooklyn.com.

For all press and media inquiries please contact: media@fashionweekbrooklyn.com or kojenwa@zebra.nu

About The Chi Group

The Chi Group (https://thechigroup.co/) is a branding agency created by Connie Chi. The agency's initiative is to humanize brands through experiences so they can better engage and evoke curiosity within the world. The agency's approach has been credited as boldly unique and disruptors of traditional brand strategies.

About Fashion Week Brooklyn

Fashion Week Brooklyn is a bi-annual international collection show founded by the 501c3 non-profit BK|Style Foundation (http://www.bkstyle.org/). FWBK has emerged as one of the leading fashion events showcasing the talent of aspiring and established designers from across the globe.

Click to Share