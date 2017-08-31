News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Age In Fashion: Shattering The Paradigm Of Beauty & Redefining The Standards Of The Fashion Industr
Fashion Week Brooklyn SS2018 proves that age is just a number with the inauguration of Age in Fashion, a panel discution at Borough Hall in Brooklyn.
This dialogue, hosted by the Brooklyn Borough President Office (Eric Adams) at the historic building (http://www.brooklyn-
The initiative has captivated new and exciting partnerships joining in FWBK's ecosystem which include media partners such as Nylon Magazine, No.3 Magazine, and A Nasty Boy Magazine from Africa. FWBK has also launched cooperatives with organizations such as The Chi Group, BK Fashion Incubator, Queen of Raw and once again Kings Plaza. Our designer partners for this season are Fashion Bloc and Risesport Eyewear.
Follow Fashion Week Brooklyn on Instagram @fashionweekbrooklyn, #FWBK
For more information, to sponsor or support Fashion Week Brooklyn please visit us at www.fashionweekbrooklyn.com or send an email to info@fashionweekbrooklyn.com.
For all press and media inquiries please contact: media@fashionweekbrooklyn.com or kojenwa@zebra.nu
About The Chi Group
The Chi Group (https://thechigroup.co/)
About Fashion Week Brooklyn
Fashion Week Brooklyn is a bi-annual international collection show founded by the 501c3 non-profit BK|Style Foundation (http://www.bkstyle.org/)
Contact
Fashion Week Brooklyn 2017
***@zebra.nu
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse