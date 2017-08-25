 
Industry News





Alex Gandel, Top Producing Realtor, C21 Troop Real Estate Lists East Simi Valley Single Story Home

Why Rent When You Can Own this Wonderful Single Story Home Located in a Lovely Neighborhood with Views of the Simi Valley hills! Simi Valley Real Estate Home for Sale. Open House Saturday, September 2nd from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
 
 
1559 Gateway Avenue, Simi Valley
1559 Gateway Avenue, Simi Valley
 
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- This wonderful Sandalwood single story home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1297 sq. ft. of living space with a huge 8175 sq. ft. lot! Great amenities include fresh paint, neutral colors throughout, air conditioning, RV parking access and gate, a 2-car garage with laundry hookups, a living room with a fireplace, a kitchen with tile countertops and a breakfast bar, a 4-burner gas range and oven, a dishwasher, a window over the sink overlooking the front with a view of the Simi hills in the distance and a family room/dining area with a slider to the spacious grassy backyard and concrete patio! Enough room for a pool and much more! There are 2 secondary bedrooms with carpet flooring, a hall bathroom with a shower-over-tub, hall linen storage, and a large master bedroom with dual closets and a master bathroom with a double-wide shower. Lovely curb appeal! Why rent when you can own this wonderful single story home! Convenient East Simi Valley location with easy access to the 118 fwy for the commuter. Offered at 549,900.

Alex Gandel, #1 Agent Simi Valley 1996-2016 with C21 Troop Real Estate is a Grand Centurion Award recipient and earned a place on the "Top 10" Agent list worldwide with Century 21 in 2016. Based in Simi Valley, California, Alex is celebrating 37 years in Real Estate. Of those 37 years, Alex has been with C21 Troop Real Estate for 22 years and has consistently earned the most prestigious awards for his top production and professional excellence.  As a seasoned veteran, Alex has represented clientele in a vast array of price ranges and transactions. He attributes his success to his "glass half full" approach in his business and personal life which enables him to continue to help a multitude of people throughout all of Ventura County and the San Fernando Valley, from First Time Home Buyers and Sellers to Estate Level Buyers and Sellers.

Alex Gandel, CalBRE#00779926

For more information about this home visit Alex's website at http://alexgandel.com.

Contact
Alex Gandel
805.522.6788
***@alexgandel.com
Source:
Email:***@alexgandel.com
