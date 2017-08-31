Ralph Northam and Ed Gillespie to Participate in the 2017 Virginia Gubernatorial Forum at Virginia Union University

The forum style will feature Mr. Northam and Mr. Gillespie answering questions individually at separate times. Loudoun County NAACP President and State NAACP Criminal Justice Chair Phillip E. Thompson will serve as the moderator, while former Delegate Michael Futrell and Prince William County Republican Committee Vice Chairman D.J. Jordan will serve as questioning panelists. A full list of the co-host organizations will be announced on Tuesday, September 5.

-- On Thursday, September 7, Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam and Ed Gillespie will participate in a historic Virginia Gubernatorial Forum on the campus of Virginia Union University. A wide range of non-partisan groups and organizations will serve as co-hosts for this event, including: Baptist General Convention of Virginia, Area Four NAACP Branch Leaders, Loudoun County NAACP branch, Frederick Douglass Foundation, Richmond Crusade for Voters, the Southern Christian Leadership Conference of Virginia, Women-Matter, along with others.The Forum topics and questions for the candidates will focus on important issues and concerns of African American voters and families in the Commonwealth of Virginia, including education, economic opportunity, diversity, criminal justice, and immigration."The forum is a great opportunity for candidates for Governor to discuss how their policies will impact African American voters and families in the Commonwealth of Virginia," said Reverend Kevin Chandler, NAACP Religious Affairs Committee Chair. "The forum is taking place at an HBCU where ideas are debated, policies are researched, and young minds are molded every day. Virginia Union University is a fine institution of higher learning, and we are proud that the University is hosting this very important conversation about the future of our Commonwealth."The forum style will feature Mr. Northam and Mr. Gillespie answering questions individually. Loudoun County NAACP President and State NAACP Criminal Justice Chair Phillip E. Thompson will serve as the moderator, while former Delegate Michael Futrell and Prince William County Republican Committee Vice Chairman D.J. Jordan will serve as questioning panelists. Additional questions will be fielded from the audience. A full list of the co-host organizations will be announced on Tuesday, September 5.