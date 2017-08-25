Two St. Louis divorce mediators join forces and launch an affordable co-meadiation divorce process

St. Louis Mediators, Nicole Davis & Jennifer Rench

Nicole Davis, St. Louis Divorce Mediator & Advisor

-- Diivorce mediation has become a popular alternative to litigated divorce. Separating spouses find that mediation offers benefits like privacy, affordability, and better divorce outcomes.St. Louis divorce mediators, Nicole Davis and Jennifer Rench team up to offer a new and affordable divorce process in St. Louis Missouri. Their co-mediaton divorce process provides spouses with two skilled professionals to navigate their divorce issues.Since nearly all divorces have legal and financial elements, it seems natural that Nicole and Jennifer would team up. Figuring out divorce issues like parenting time with the children, child support and dividing marital property takes knowledge about divorce law and a skill for creating feasable financial options. Nicole and Jennifer's diverse backgrounds, experience and skill sets benefit clients becuase they are able to talk through the legal and financial concequences of a divorce settlement before making final decisions.Since all professionals and spouses are together in the same room, Nicole and Jennifer are able to help them come up with agreements about their divorce in a more constructive, efficient and well thought out way.If you would like to learn more about St. Louis Divorce Co-Mediation you can call us at (314) 272-0727 or visit our website at