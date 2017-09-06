 

Trace Creek Construction Breaks Ground on New Elementary School

Lewis County Central Elementary School Scheduled to Be Completed before the 2019-2020 School Year
 
1 2 3 4 5
Exterior View
Exterior View
VANCEBURG, Ky. - Sept. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Friday, August 25, 2017, for the new Lewis County Central Elementary School in Vanceburg, Kentucky. The project, valued at approximately $12.8 million, is scheduled to be completed before the 2019-2020 school year begins. Lexington architectural firm Alt32 designed the new building, and construction manager Trace Creek Construction Inc. will bring the building to life.

Sam Howard, Founder and CEO of Trace Creek Construction, is enthusiastic about the project and what it means for the community. "I consider it a privilege to construct the Central Elementary School," Howard said. "Trace Creek is headquartered in Vanceburg, and so our roots go deep in this community. After construction is complete, I look forward to seeing my grandchildren attend this school. It's a very special construction project for me."

The groundbreaking ceremony included State Representative Rocky Adkins, Superintendent Jamie Weddington, Lewis County administrators, Principal Stacy Kidwell, as well as representatives from Trace Creek Construction Inc., and Alt32. Also in attendance were dozens of elementary school students, who all wore hard hats to show their enthusiasm and support for their new school.

The Vanceburg community has firmly established education as one of their key priorities. Near the end of 2015, Lewis County voters approved an additional real estate and personal property tax, with funds earmarked to construct and renovate district county schools. It is this tax that has allowed the construction of the Lewis County Elementary School to begin.

Howard is proud to be a part of a community that has funded educational construction projects like this one. "It's a great feeling when the community joins together to improve the education and opportunities for our children," he said. "This school will stand as a permanent reminder of the dedication of the taxpayers of Lewis County to ensuring that their children have a bright future ahead."

For more information about Trace Creek Construction, see http://www.tracecreek.net/

