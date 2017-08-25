News By Tag
2018 Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic Features Expert Insight To Pitching and Throwing
Many pitchers focus on throwing the hardest and striking opponents out; when in actuality they lack the consistency that a pitcher needs in order win each game. At our clinic, coaches will learn to get ahead of overpowering and dominating hitters. The 2018 clinic will feature 8 presentations creating a solid base practice to truly know how to pitch. Topics include, Troy Buckley "Path to Solid Muscle Memory- Throwing Program", "Bullpen Structures". As well as Shawn Stiffler "Winning Pitching Philosophy", "Pitchers Throwing Progression (For the Real World)" and Ryan Graves "Embracing the Art of Pitching","Teaching the Foundation of the Delivery and creating Rhythm", Rick Vanderhook "Keep Pitching Simple" and Jerry Oakes "My Required Bullpen Routines."
Registration is now open to high school coaches, assistant coaches, baseball players, as well as students. We also offer exclusive Exhibitor and Sponsorship opportunities.
Register today to learn firsthand baseball insights: http://www.insidebaseballcoachesclinic.com/
