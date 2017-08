2018 Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic Features Expert Insight To Pitching and Throwing

End

-- Get ready because the Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic is back and better than ever. The Crowne Plaza Princeton will host this year's clinic, now in its 3year. From January 11 to 13, 2018 the 3-day event will feature presentations by the nation's top college baseball coaches from Michigan, Virginia, Vanderbilt, Cal State Fullerton, and many more. Industry experts from Baseball America have called our coaches "some of the brightest minds in the game today," as we feature 15 renowned coaches presenting over 60 powerful and insightful discussions covering in-game coaching, pitching, hitting, fielding, speed, arm care, functional strength, and mental edge.Many pitchers focus on throwing the hardest and striking opponents out; when in actuality they lack the consistency that a pitcher needs in order win each game. At our clinic, coaches will learn to get ahead of overpowering and dominating hitters. The 2018 clinic will feature 8 presentations creating a solid base practice to truly know how to pitch. Topics include, Troy Buckley "Path to Solid Muscle Memory- Throwing Program", "Bullpen Structures". As well as Shawn Stiffler "Winning Pitching Philosophy", "Pitchers Throwing Progression (For the Real World)" and Ryan Graves "Embracing the Art of Pitching","Teaching the Foundation of the Delivery and creating Rhythm", Rick Vanderhook "Keep Pitching Simple" and Jerry Oakes "My Required Bullpen Routines."Registration is now open to high school coaches, assistant coaches, baseball players, as well as students. We also offer exclusive Exhibitor and Sponsorship opportunities.Register today to learn firsthand baseball insights: http://www.insidebaseballcoachesclinic.com/ events/2018- in .... For more information, call (973) 921.0400.