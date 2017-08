Mencom's panel Interface Connectors, Port Adapters, and E45V3 connectors are UL listed/recognized

Mencom Corporation is participating in the PACK EXPO 2017 (September 25-27) in Las Vegas– Booth S-5972 in the South Lower Hall in the Las Vegas Convention Center.

-- Mencom's Panel interface connector Series including new low profile housings, port adapters, and E45V3 connectors have been certified for compliance with both Canadian and U.S. safety requirements by Underwriters Laboratories (UL), and the UL Listed mark now appears on the end products. UL is a non-profit organization that has developed more than 1,000 safety standards for 100 years and tested electrical devices for safety and functionality to the maximum. The UL Listing Mark means Mencom's products have met the highest industrial safety standard by UL. Their IP ratings range from IP65 to IP69/69K, which arms against not only jets of water from all directions, but also high pressure/steam.Low Profile Panel Interface Connectors: IP65, UL Type 4, UL ListedPlastic Port Adapters: IP65, IP69, UL Type 12, UL ListedMetal Port Adapters: IP69, IP69K, UL Type 4, 4X and 12 (4X only for Stainless Steel version), UL ListedE45V3 Connectors: IP65, UL Type 4, 4X and 6P, UL RecognizedBack Mount Port Adapters: IP65, IP69, IP69K, UL Type 12, UL ListedThis product is also acknowledged by CE as being certified for compliance. The CE marking is the manufacturer's declaration that the product meets the requirements of the applicable EC (European Union) directives.Please visit http://www.mencom.com for more information.