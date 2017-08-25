News By Tag
Mencom's panel Interface Connectors, Port Adapters, and E45V3 connectors are UL listed/recognized
Mencom Corporation is participating in the PACK EXPO 2017 (September 25-27) in Las Vegas– Booth S-5972 in the South Lower Hall in the Las Vegas Convention Center.
IP Rating and UL Type
Low Profile Panel Interface Connectors: IP65, UL Type 4, UL Listed
Plastic Port Adapters: IP65, IP69, UL Type 12, UL Listed
Metal Port Adapters: IP69, IP69K, UL Type 4, 4X and 12 (4X only for Stainless Steel version), UL Listed
E45V3 Connectors: IP65, UL Type 4, 4X and 6P, UL Recognized
Back Mount Port Adapters: IP65, IP69, IP69K, UL Type 12, UL Listed
This product is also acknowledged by CE as being certified for compliance. The CE marking is the manufacturer's declaration that the product meets the requirements of the applicable EC (European Union) directives.
Please visit http://www.mencom.com for more information.
