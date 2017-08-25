News By Tag
Deadline Nears for Application Renewal for Free or Reduced Breakfast and Lunch Program
AJUSD offers healthy meals every school day. Breakfast costs $1.10; lunch costs $2.40 at the elementary schools and $2.75 at the junior and senior high schools. Milk is 50 cents. Children may qualify for free meals or for reduced-price meals; however, in AJUSD, the "reduced-price"
To apply for free or reduced-price meals, households need to fill out an application and return it to the child's school. Application forms have been distributed to all households that have students registered in AJUSD, along with a letter of explanation and instructions for completing the application. Applications also are available in the principal's office at each school, in each school cafeteria or online at www.EZMealApp.com.
For more information contact Karen Warhus, food services director at kwarhus@goaj.org.
About AJUSD
The Apache Junction Unified School District serves over 4,500 students in a 217-square mile area that includes the City of Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Peralta Trail, Queen Valley, and the unincorporated areas of the Superstition Mountain foothills. Formed in 1952, the K-12 district provides a quality education to its students and is proud of the variety of educational programs offered. AJUSD has a reputation for innovative approaches to education and features a '1-to-1' technology opportunity for Grades 7-12. The guiding philosophy of the school district is to put all students in the best position to succeed academically, emotionally, and physically. The focus of AJUSD is 'College and Career Readiness for All.' For more information, call 480-982-1110, visit www.ajusd.org, or www.facebook.com/
