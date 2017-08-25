 
Anonymous Donors help North Florida Land Trust fund the purchase of Bogey Creek Preserve

The 63-acre property will include a public park with walking trails, a picnic area and kayak launches
 
 
Bogey Creek Preserve
Bogey Creek Preserve
 
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- North Florida Land Trust is pleased to announce two anonymous donors have stepped forward to help fund the purchase of the Bogey Creek Preserve. After hearing about the $125,000 challenge grant from the Delores Barr Weaver Fund at The Community Foundation of Northeast Florida, one of the donors offered $210,000 to the project. Another anonymous donor has given $405,000 in the name of Robert P. Milam, Jr. The recent donations put NFLT in a position to purchase the 63-acre property at the $1.2 million price tag. The contributions have also gotten them closer to fully funding the additional $105,000 needed to pay for ancillary costs, including the creation of a public park.

"We are very thankful to these donors who have reached out to support the acquisition of the property and to help fulfill the dream of Sue Spencer, whose wish was to see her family property preserved forever," said Jim McCarthy. "Unfortunately, Sue passed away earlier this year, but we are happy we will be able to achieve her goal. We need just $30,000 more to pay for improvements to create the public space and for land management."

The land is more than a mile of critical marsh front in the Timucuan Preserve and is a matrix of maritime hammock forest, seep-fed cypress swamps and mixed pine-oak forest. It is currently owned by the Spencer family, who donated nearly seven acres of nearby land to NFLT in 2006. The land trust has been working since then to raise money to acquire the remainder of the land. River Branch Foundation has pledged $500,000 towards Bogey Creek Preserve and two individuals donated a combined $35,000.

The property is on Clapboard and Bogey Creeks and neighbors Pumpkin Hill Creek Preserve State Park and the Timucuan Ecological and Historic Preserve. Plans for the public park include two miles of public walking trails with a footbridge and wildlife overlooks, a picnic area, two kayak launches and signage throughout explaining the ecosystem and unique portions of the property. NFLT also plans to create parking access on Cedar Point Rd.

Those interested in donating to help fully fund the creation of a public park and stewardship at Bogey Creek Preserve should send their donation marked for Bogey Creek to NFLT, 2038 Gilmore St., Jacksonville, FL 32204 or donate online at www.northfloridalandtrust.org. For further information, contact Jim McCarthy at jmccarthy@northfloridalandtrust.org or call (904) 479-1967.

About North Florida Land Trust

North Florida Land Trust is a non-profit organization who serves as a champion of land conservation primarily in Baker, Clay, Duval, Flagler, Nassau, Putnam, and St. Johns counties. NFLT was founded in 1999 and has protected thousands of acres of environmentally significant land including land at Big Talbot Island, the River Branch Preserve, Pumpkin Hill, Moccasin Slough, along the St. Mary's River and other valued natural areas in Northeast Florida. NFLT is funded largely by private and corporate contributions and works closely with private landowners and other public agencies at all levels of government, not-for-profit partners, and foundations. For more information, visit www.northfloridalandtrust.org.

Media Contact
Kelly White
904-232-3001
kelly.white@cfmedia.net
Source:North Florida Land Trust
