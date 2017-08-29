News By Tag
What to expect from the Bali conference on High Net Worth Family Investment & Citizenship Planning
David Drake, Chairman of The Soho Loft Media Group and LDJ Capital, moderates at The Family Investment and Citizenship Planning Asia Conference in Indonesia organized by Banyan Wisdom
David Drake, Chairman of LDJ Capital, will serve as one of the moderators. He says, "Family offices are continuously faced with challenges in wealth management. There are a lot of critical decisions they have to make to ensure the future of their clients' businesses. This conference will help them in making these decisions."
The two-day retreat conference will feature panel discussions, business forums, 1-hour speed networking, and a dinner gathering in the private deck. This event will be a mix of business, recreation, and relaxation. Some of the topics are: 2017 immigration policy highlight and investor immigration programs for Asian clients, CRS wealth structuring in insurance for HNW individual and families, Asia private wealth market trends, tax amnesty in Indonesia and its impact on the private banking industry in South East Asia, as well as FATCA and the citizenship planning strategies it faces.
The speakers include:
Anthony Chan Jen Haw, Chief Executive Officer, Isola Capital
Carlyle Rogers, Managing Director, Stafford Trust
Catherine Shiang, CEO, Asia Capital Advisor Single Family Office
Febby Avianto, Market Head South East Asia, Managing Director, Union Bancaire Privée
Noor Quek, CEO & Founder, NQ International Pte. Ltd.
Shantini Ramachandra, Partner | Tax, SEA Tax Leader, Deloitte Private, Deloitte & Touche LLP
The sponsors for this conference include Aristo Developers, VerifyInvestor.com, and Homeier Law PC. The media partners and supporters are Asian Wealth Community, Offshore Wealth, Expat.com, Asian Private Banker, Capro Asia Online, Victoria Global, LDJ Capital, and The Soho Loft Media Group.
