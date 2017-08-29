What to expect from the Bali conference on High Net Worth Family Investment & Citizenship Planning

David Drake, Chairman of The Soho Loft Media Group and LDJ Capital, moderates at The Family Investment and Citizenship Planning Asia Conference in Indonesia organized by Banyan Wisdom

-- Family offices, investors, trusts, lawyers, and private bankers will be converging on September 15-16, 2017 at the Resort Royal Tulip Visesa in Bali, Indonesia for the 4th installment of Banyan Wisdom's private wealth series.David Drake, Chairman of LDJ Capital, will serve as one of the moderators. He says, "Family offices are continuously faced with challenges in wealth management. There are a lot of critical decisions they have to make to ensure the future of their clients' businesses. This conference will help them in making these decisions."The two-day retreat conference will feature panel discussions, business forums, 1-hour speed networking, and a dinner gathering in the private deck. This event will be a mix of business, recreation, and relaxation. Some of the topics are: 2017 immigration policy highlight and investor immigration programs for Asian clients, CRS wealth structuring in insurance for HNW individual and families, Asia private wealth market trends, tax amnesty in Indonesia and its impact on the private banking industry in South East Asia, as well as FATCA and the citizenship planning strategies it faces.The speakers include:Anthony Chan Jen Haw, Chief Executive Officer, Isola CapitalCarlyle Rogers, Managing Director, Stafford TrustCatherine Shiang, CEO, Asia Capital Advisor Single Family OfficeFebby Avianto, Market Head South East Asia, Managing Director, Union Bancaire PrivéeNoor Quek, CEO & Founder, NQ International Pte. Ltd.Shantini Ramachandra, Partner | Tax, SEA Tax Leader, Deloitte Private, Deloitte & Touche LLPThe sponsors for this conference include Aristo Developers, VerifyInvestor.com, and Homeier Law PC. The media partners and supporters are Asian Wealth Community, Offshore Wealth, Expat.com, Asian Private Banker, Capro Asia Online, Victoria Global, LDJ Capital, and The Soho Loft Media Group.For more details, visit:We invite you to visit www.TheSohoLoft.com/events for more information on upcoming finance events on topics such as cryptocurrency, bitcoin, ethereum, blockchain, initial coin offerings, fintech, crowdfunding, alternative finance, venture capital, angel networks, hedge funds, private equity, family offices, as well as accredited and institutional investors.MEDIA CONTACT:THE SOHO LOFT Media Group (www.thesoholoft.com)The Soho Loft Media Group is a global financial media company with 3 divisions:THE SOHO LOFT CONFERENCES organizes up to 200+ investor-focused global summits, talks and events annually.TIMES IMPACT PUBLICATIONS produces relevant content on investing and entrepreneurship that are published and syndicated in 100+ leading online publications and growing.VICTORIA GLOBAL Communications specializes in client Investor Relations, Public Relations, Branding and Social Media Marketing.The Soho Loft Media Group is your global partner for your investment and business strategies.For inquiries, contact info@thesoholoft.com or call 212.845.9652