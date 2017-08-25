 
Management information system software (MIS) - Elvis ERP

Management Information System Software | MIS Software by Elvis ERP
 
TRIVANDRUM, India - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Management Information System software (MIS) broadly refers to a computer-based system. That provides managers with the tools to organize evaluate and efficiently manage departments within an institution.

Elvis MIS – Management Information System software gives business managers the information they need to make decisions and solve problems, while facilitating data from different aspects of the institution.

Elvis MIS is an integrated system of man and machine for providing the information to support the operations, management and the decision making function in the institution. Elvis MIS is a system based on the database of the institution evolved for the purpose of providing information to the people.


Elvis MIS is a very effective tool for managing the overall information in an institution. Elvis MIS provides the managers with information regarding all the departments of an institution such as admission, students, employee, exams, transport, inventory, fee, payroll etc.

The MIS software comes with very clear graphical information that helps management to understand and prioritize there decisions.

http://www.elviserp.com/management-information-system-sof...

Aries Estrrado
