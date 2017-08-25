News By Tag
Management information system software (MIS) - Elvis ERP
Elvis MIS – Management Information System software gives business managers the information they need to make decisions and solve problems, while facilitating data from different aspects of the institution.
Elvis MIS is an integrated system of man and machine for providing the information to support the operations, management and the decision making function in the institution. Elvis MIS is a system based on the database of the institution evolved for the purpose of providing information to the people.
Elvis MIS is a very effective tool for managing the overall information in an institution. Elvis MIS provides the managers with information regarding all the departments of an institution such as admission, students, employee, exams, transport, inventory, fee, payroll etc.
The MIS software comes with very clear graphical information that helps management to understand and prioritize there decisions.
