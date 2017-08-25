News By Tag
How long can be my flight delayed as summer holidays near close?
Seems like the EasyJet flights cancelled or delayed are not the only one causing hassle to their passengers after British Airways came forward with upsetting news. Due to some major IT problem, BA announced that all the flights from Gatwick and Heathrow due on Saturday will be canceled. They first announced to cancel flights that were scheduled before 6pm UK; however, later on this decision was extended to all the flights of the day. Thousands and thousands of passengers faced a huge amount of hassle due to this IT failure that caused flight delays Heathrow. Passengers were furious at BA for not informing them prior. BA has promised to offer airline compensation for delays the hassle faced by passengers, however not much amendments were made.
Despite making multiple claims by EasyJet about improving their service, they still stand on the top of the list of having most frequent delays in flight. According to the data collected by CAA, EasyJet stands on the top while Aer Lingus stands on the bottom of list of top 10 airlines that have most frequent travel delays.
The problem with these both scenarios is that the passengers are not well aware of their rights when it comes to delayed flight rights. The airline compensation for delays is much more than some food voucher. EU laws covers rights of passengers in case of delays or flight cancelation.
What are my rights?
Travel delays by airlines are one of the most hassle causing things for the passengers which can even cause to them bear some serious loss. To compensate their loss of time and money, EU Laws and Regulations have several rights entitled to the travel delays and cancellations. EU regulation 261 was introduced in 2005 and since then it is protecting passenger's rights against air traffic delays. It is important to know about your rights before traveling which helps you to claim them in case of travel delays.
What does EU Regulation 261 offers?
To claim your travel rights, it is important that you know and understand them in the first place. There are three main categories that fall under the regulation 261 which every passenger should know, that are as follow:
1. Right to re-routing or reimbursement:
In case of travel delays for overnight, the airline is entitled to provide you with a decent hotel room and also pay for your transport from and to the airport. However, if your flight is cancelled, the respective airline may have to book you on any alternative flight for your destination.
2. Right to assistance and care:
For flights that are up to 1500km, the right to assistance and care comes in after two hours, for flights that distance between 1500 to 3500 km: after three hours and for flights that are over 3500km: after four hours. The right to assistance and care entitles the passenger to:
· Meals and drinks during waiting time.
· Hotel accommodation for overnight delays.
· Necessary transport.
· Two calls/fax messages/telex/
3. Right to compensation:
This particular category of delayed flight rights is more relevant once you are back at home.
· If your flight was delayed for three hours for the journey of 1500km or less, you can claim for compensation of 250 Euros from the airline.
· If your flight was delayed for more than three hours for the journey of more than 1500km, you can claim for 400 Euros from the airline as compensation.
· For the journey to any non-EU destination that is more than 3000km and was delayed for 3-4 hours, you are entitled to 300 Euros to be paid by the airline as compensation. For delays that are longer than four hours, you are entitled to claim for 600 Euros compensation.
Rights for flight cancellation:
Most of the passenger's rights covered by EU Regulations 261 are same as of delayed travels with some slight variations.
· If your flight arriving at EU or departing from EU was cancelled, then you can be entitled to as high as 600 Euros as compensation from the airline depending on the reason behind the cancellation.
· The total amount of compensation depends on when you were informed by the airline about the cancellation.
· If you were informed 14 days before the cancellation then it is more likely that you cannot plain for any type of compensation.
· However, if the cancellation happened between 7 to 14 days before date of original departure then you are entitled to re-routing or refund along with compensation.
· If your flight is cancelled and you are not offered any flight re-routing then for distance up 1500km or less, you are entitled to 250 Euros.
· For flight of distance between 1500 km to 3500 km, you can claim for 400 Euros as compensation from the airline.
· For flights that distance over 3500km, you can claim for 600 Euros from the airline as compensation.
