SuperGIS 3D Solutions to View Cities from Different Angles

Eugene Tseng

In recent years, with the progress of information technology and hardware, many organizations are seeking to use advanced 3D tech to display their spatial data. Conforming to this trend, Supergeo, the leading brand of GIS software, has come up with its 3D solution. With SuperGIS 3D tech, users are able to simulate any viewing angles that may previously be difficult to achieve with 2D GIS software. Making good use of SuperGIS 3D solution will help people grasp the overall information of a particular area effectively, making policy formulation and discussion easier.Currently, Supergeo provides 3D tech in SuperGIS Desktop and SuperGIS Server respectively. If you are a desktop GIS user, you can use the extension SuperGIS 3D Analyst for 3D visualization of spatial data. It also includes two commonly used features- SuperGIS Globe and SuperGIS Cube, which both allow users to load image data, vector data, or elevation maps in the 3D environment. Also, they can help users identify surface changes, query the information of specific points, and calculate the viewshed in the 3D environment. Furthermore, image data, vector data, and surface data can all be overlaid on the map by 3D Analyst to simulate the landscape of real world or to build a surface model. Other than the desktop version, Supergeo also offers a 3D solution for server users. It will assist you to publish your data to the server end so that you can share them with people around the world. Users may check the map published by SuperGIS 3D Earth Server through various types of browsers (should support HTML5), desktop software and mobile apps, which might accelerate the process of policy-making.If you'd like to know more about SuperGIS 3D solutions, a global webinar was just held by Supergeo recently. In this webinar, the Supergeo product team has demonstrated how the land management authority can benefit from web-based 3D cadastral management.