ShowValue's Trade Show Lead Capture App Launches for iOS

Media Contact

Sonia Apodaca-Harms | sonia@showvalue.com

(520) 209-1997 | (877) 474-6982 ext. 7224

520-393-3650

***@showvalue.com Sonia Apodaca-Harms | sonia@showvalue.com(520) 209-1997 | (877) 474-6982 ext. 7224520-393-3650

End

-- ShowValue, Inc., the event measurement company specializing in lead capture for Trade Shows of any size, today announced the launch of their lead capture app, SVCapture™, for iOS.After successfully deploying a Windows version for phone and tablet, SVCapture is now available for iPhone and iPad devices running iOS 8 or later so that booth staff can use their own devices if desired. The app is available for free in the Apple AppStore (https:/appsto.re/us/fvCUkb.i)See how easy it is to use - visit: http://showvalue.com/demo-svcapture-ios."As exhibitors, we knew the usual lead capture options offered by show management were limited and didn't offer all we needed to get great, qualified leads," said Ken Mortara, CEO and co-founder of ShowValue. "We created SVCapture to provide exhibitors like us a way to easily capture information from every attendee, identify "hot" leads, and get them quickly into a CRM so sales people know who to contact first."SVCapture is a lead capture app offering badge scanning and lead qualifying surveys similar to that of a trade show's lead retrieval vendor,. In addition to Lookups and On-Demand Statistics to track booth performance, as well as the ability to print lead card labels for use in high-traffic areas, here's a feature set that is only found in the SVCapture app:— know when a booth visitor is a "hot lead"— identify targeted attendees visiting your booth— send only requested pieces— conforms to your CRM field & data requirements.Unlike technology companies in search of clients to use their technology, ShowValue is an event measurement company – built by event people – who apply the right technology to fit an exhibitor's event. ShowValue is also known for Meeting & Conference evaluation and has been sought out by Fortune 500 companies for its customized reporting. Based in Tucson, AZ, ShowValue was founded in 1999. To learn more about ShowValue, Inc., visit: www.ShowValue.com.