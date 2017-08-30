Country(s)
Industry News
Plotagraph Stuns Reddit Cinemagraph Crowd Again
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Aug. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- On Wednesday, a hypnotizing Plotagraph by Ray Collins stunned reddit readers, leading into a wave of comments over how on earth this effect was created. Take a look at what happened here:
https://www.reddit.com/
As you may have guessed, this particular animation was born in the software called Plotagraph. But what exactly does Plotagraph do to keep this wave rolling perfectly? The software is a first to market product allowing users to quickly add seamlessly looping motion to any still image. Whether you chose a picture from your desktop or an image form your iOS camera roll, you can bring it to live by easily applying movement with just a few swipes. Both, the Plotagraph desktop software and the Plotagraph+ app, for those of us who are always on the go, will transform travel memories, action shots and even traditional art into flawless, dynamic looping content within minutes. This unique gadget is an immediate attention grabber helping photographers and content creators push their images to the forefront of modern marketing and social media.
This morning, reddit caught the perfect wave and thanks to a little Plotagraph magic, viewers will never have to miss their chance to see it again because luckily for us, Plotagaraphs can be enjoyed infinitely.
The Plotagraph+ iOS App is available in the App Store for $4.99, a 50% limited time discount. The sale will not last long; visit the App Store to download Plotagraph+ now: https://itunes.apple.com/
To learn more about Plotagraph, visit them on Instagram @plotagraphpro, on Facebook at Facebook.com/
Contact
Nadja Reichardt
***@teamplotagraph.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 30, 2017