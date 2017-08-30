Country(s)
Prominent Virginia Personal Injury Lawyer Pens Military Court Thriller
Nationally known attorney Don Marcari, whose first case as a JAG lawyer inspired "A Few Good Men," publishes a novel about a Navy court-martial
In the novel, Commander Mike DeMarco defends a young sailor, Joshua Miller, facing the death penalty for the murder of a marine war hero. DeMarco believes he can win the circumstantial case, but Miller refuses to cooperate. Then, shortly before trial, Miller relates a bizarre story about falling in love with a beautiful, rich college student who unexpectedly called his barracks. Miller claims the "girlfriend"
An avid reader, Don Marcari has already co-authored a nonfiction work with Richard E. Spalding: Injured in an Accident?: Ten of America's Leading Personal Injury Attorneys Share Their Wisdom. Writing a novel, however, was high on his bucket list — and an activity that led him to return to his JAG roots for inspiration. Mr. Marcari looks forward to feedback from former colleagues in the JAG Corps.
Fans of military and courtroom drama can find Conduct Unbecoming on Amazon. And, of course, Mr. Marcari has a copy ready for Aaron Sorkin.
About Marcari, Russotto, Spencer & Balaban P.C.
Attorneys at Marcari, Russotto, Spencer & Balaban P.C. have more than 150 years of combined legal experience in personal injury cases throughout Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina. For more information, please visit the firm's website or call 888-351-1038.
Contact
Marcari, Russotto, Spencer & Balaban P.C.
888-351-1038
***@mrslawfirm.com
