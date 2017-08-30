 

Prominent Virginia Personal Injury Lawyer Pens Military Court Thriller

Nationally known attorney Don Marcari, whose first case as a JAG lawyer inspired "A Few Good Men," publishes a novel about a Navy court-martial
 
Don Marcari
Don Marcari
CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Aug. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- With Conduct Unbecoming, noted Virginia plaintiffs' attorney Donald Marcari has written a military court drama in the tradition of A Few Good Men, the play and film by Aaron Sorkin, based on Marcari's first case as a member of the Judge Advocate General's Corps. But while Sorkin's JAG was a neophyte jurist, cutting his teeth on a murder trial, Mr. Marcari's hero is a successful but jaded defense lawyer ready to walk away from the service. Mr. Marcari, founding partner of Marcari, Russotto, Spencer & Balaban P.C., describes his novel as "based upon an actual case I handled while in private practice, but interwoven throughout are events that happened during my Navy career."

In the novel, Commander Mike DeMarco defends a young sailor, Joshua Miller, facing the death penalty for the murder of a marine war hero. DeMarco believes he can win the circumstantial case, but Miller refuses to cooperate. Then, shortly before trial, Miller relates a bizarre story about falling in love with a beautiful, rich college student who unexpectedly called his barracks. Miller claims the "girlfriend" he never met called later alleging three marines had raped her. In his search for the rapists, Miller used questionable tactics, even impersonating an NCIS agent, thus making himself the prime suspect in the murder. Against DeMarco's counsel, Miller demands to take the stand, leaving DeMarco no choice but to find the girl if he hopes to save his client's life.

An avid reader, Don Marcari has already co-authored a nonfiction work with Richard E. Spalding: Injured in an Accident?: Ten of America's Leading Personal Injury Attorneys Share Their Wisdom. Writing a novel, however, was high on his bucket list — and an activity that led him to return to his JAG roots for inspiration. Mr. Marcari looks forward to feedback from former colleagues in the JAG Corps.

Fans of military and courtroom drama can find Conduct Unbecoming on Amazon. And, of course, Mr. Marcari has a copy ready for Aaron Sorkin.

About Marcari, Russotto, Spencer & Balaban P.C.

Attorneys at Marcari, Russotto, Spencer & Balaban P.C. have more than 150 years of combined legal experience in personal injury cases throughout Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina. For more information, please visit the firm's website or call 888-351-1038.

