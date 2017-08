"Hold On Houston" Video Released from Stephen Foster & Howler

Stephen Foster & Howler release seminal video of current Houston images

Stephen Foster

941-855-0589

***@indierecords.biz Stephen Foster941-855-0589

-- SF&Howler release "Hold On Houston" as impetus for relief efforts in Houston and related areas innundated by the flood waters from Hurricane Harvey. Photos collected from yesterday's relief efforts in the worst sections of Houston, TX. This is a not-for-profit video created to show the devastation in Houston, and to document some of the brave actions taken by government agencies and citizens donating their boats and time to save lives and rescue trapped people from the flodded homes.The video is here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iF0XAk26v9I&t=109s No copyright infringement is intended, and all photos are public domain, having been published previously on the net.No copyright infringement is intended, and all photos are public domain, having been published previously on the net.The song "Hold On Houston" is the property of Stephen Foster & Howler™ and Indie Records™ and was originally published under the name "River" on the album "Howl At The Moon" ©Cathead Blues Music (ASCAP) https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=iF0XAk26v9I&t=109s