"Hold On Houston" Video Released from Stephen Foster & Howler
Stephen Foster & Howler release seminal video of current Houston images
The video is here https://www.youtube.com/
No copyright infringement is intended, and all photos are public domain, having been published previously on the net.
The song "Hold On Houston" is the property of Stephen Foster & Howler™ and Indie Records™ and was originally published under the name "River" on the album "Howl At The Moon" ©Cathead Blues Music (ASCAP) https://www.youtube.com/
