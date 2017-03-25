 
News By Tag
* Howler, Jack Michael
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Muscle Shoals
  Alabama
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
28272625242322


"Live From Muscle Shoals" Inks 5 Concerts In Florida

5 Concerts Pairing "Stephen Foster & Howler" with the "Jack Michael Band" Announced for Florida for Late-Summer-Early-Fall
 
 
Screen shot 2017-03-25 at 9.32.20 AM
Screen shot 2017-03-25 at 9.32.20 AM
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Howler, Jack Michael

Industry:
* Entertainment

Location:
* Muscle Shoals - Alabama - US

Subject:
* Events

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. - April 28, 2017 - PRLog -- "Live From Muscle Shoals" TV reality show announces agreement to produce 5 concerts in Florida in late August-early September in various locations to be specified across Florida. The concerts will pair SF&Howler with The Jack Michael Band and will be filmed for the reality show Fall season.

"Live From Muscle Shoals" is a reality show reality TV show whose multiple  mini-series are set to run on Gravody Channel on AppleTV/Chromecast/VOD/Playstation, and YouTube via iMusicShop, reaching out to over 500 million housholds worldwide. LFMS features up-and-coming Indie acts,

Stephen Foster & Howler is a globally promoted act with Billboard charts in the Top-40 and a string of Indie hits stretching over the last 10 years. SF&Howler Hits include  "Mighty Field Of Vision Anthem" "Mad As Hell" "Mama's Goin' Dancin' (When The Train Comes Home)" "50 Feet From A Mango Tree" "Dixieland" "Truckin' Man" "SEX!" "Medicine Man" & "Boogie Woogie USA."  Their new album "DAG" is climbing the Indie charts in Europe and should hit the Roots, Americana, and FAR charts in the next 60 days.

Jack Michael has had a bucketfull of Indie hits over the last two years, including "How We Do It" "What You Drinkin' About" "My Whickey Won't" "American Hero" and "Put A Little Stank On It" which is playing in rotation right now on international Indie radio.

Jack Michael manager Mike Russel said in an interview "We look forward to joining Stephen and that incredible band on these concert stages. What a great pairing for Jack and all his fans who will be featured in the concert episodes on international television. These concerts will be real stompers!"

More info is at http://www.globalradiopromo.com/sfhjmvenice.html

Advertising sponsors for the shows can purchase sponsorships at http://www.tix66.com

Contact
"Live From Muscle Shoals"
***@imusicshop.net
End
Source:Stephen Foster & Howler
Email:***@imusicshop.net Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Cathead Blues Pub News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share