News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
"Live From Muscle Shoals" Inks 5 Concerts In Florida
5 Concerts Pairing "Stephen Foster & Howler" with the "Jack Michael Band" Announced for Florida for Late-Summer-Early-Fall
"Live From Muscle Shoals" is a reality show reality TV show whose multiple mini-series are set to run on Gravody Channel on AppleTV/Chromecast/
Stephen Foster & Howler is a globally promoted act with Billboard charts in the Top-40 and a string of Indie hits stretching over the last 10 years. SF&Howler Hits include "Mighty Field Of Vision Anthem" "Mad As Hell" "Mama's Goin' Dancin' (When The Train Comes Home)" "50 Feet From A Mango Tree" "Dixieland" "Truckin' Man" "SEX!" "Medicine Man" & "Boogie Woogie USA." Their new album "DAG" is climbing the Indie charts in Europe and should hit the Roots, Americana, and FAR charts in the next 60 days.
Jack Michael has had a bucketfull of Indie hits over the last two years, including "How We Do It" "What You Drinkin' About" "My Whickey Won't" "American Hero" and "Put A Little Stank On It" which is playing in rotation right now on international Indie radio.
Jack Michael manager Mike Russel said in an interview "We look forward to joining Stephen and that incredible band on these concert stages. What a great pairing for Jack and all his fans who will be featured in the concert episodes on international television. These concerts will be real stompers!"
More info is at http://www.globalradiopromo.com/
Advertising sponsors for the shows can purchase sponsorships at http://www.tix66.com
Contact
"Live From Muscle Shoals"
***@imusicshop.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse