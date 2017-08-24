News By Tag
Stevie Pre releases "New Jerusalem I Apologize For My Last Efforts" October 6th
The new album is a labor of love for singer/songwriter Stevie Pre
"I thought taking the mad scientist approach of long hours would work, but I needed to get my life together and live more. Then started to cook from that balanced angle," says Stevie when asked about his creative process.
Stevie is able to conceive of and execute full albums from a lifetime steeped in music. Not only does he have the technical skills to play music from his high school days of playing guitar in a hardcore band and his beat making days in college; he is also well versed in the ins and outs of the music industry from his days in the hip hop group Babbletron. With this new stage of his career, Stevie rolls all of his talents, professional knowledge and life experience into his work.
In addition to his work on "New Jerusalem I Apologize for Last Efforts", Stevie has racked up some notable accomplishments. He re-released a collection of beats he made 20 years ago on hardware to cassette tape, "These Old Beat Tapes". Stevie also maintains a busy performance schedule taking the stage with Beat Life collective in Asheville, North Carolina. And listeners of popular NPR podcast "This American Life" will have heard Stevie's work as his beats have been commissioned for the show.
About Stevie Pre
