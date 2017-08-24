News By Tag
New PTE Academic Mock Tests Software Launched
Sure Way English, a leading provider of PTE Online courses has launched new PTE Academic mock tests software.
The Sure Way English team found that most PTE test takers relied on random YouTube videos or courses that do not follow the Pearson prescribed test and content guidelines. This is a big reason why many test takers even after spending months of efforts fail to get a good result. This was the problem that Sure Way English wanted to solve.
The process of building the mock tests started with an extensive content building phase. In this phase, the content team poured over hundreds of authentic academic sources to get real exam like test content. All content pieces whether spoken audios or reading passages are from genuine academic sources. The mock tests do not have any staged recordings done by paid actors. Doing this was a mammoth undertaking but the mock tests produced as a result of this are highly reliable. Therefore, students can rest assured that every minute they spend on Sure Way English preparing for PTE Academic is taking them forward towards their goal.
In parallel, the Sure Way English software development team worked on a test software that simulates the real PTE software as much as possible. The software allows the test takers to record their responses just like the real exam and answer all other questions in real exam like interface.
A great thing about the Sure Way English mock tests is that the test takers can take them as many times as they want. Most other courses restrict the number of times a student can take a mock test. But Sure Way English PTE Online Course has no such restriction. This is extremely helpful for students who want to check their progress at regular intervals. There is no need to pay anything for an extra attempt.
Sure Way English plans to continue innovating in the online English taking space both on the content and the technology fronts. There are plans to introduce new mock tests every week and add a host of other learning features to the online course.
Visit us to know more about: https://surewayenglish.com/
