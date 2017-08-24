 
August 2017
Official Lineup and Schedule of Brasov Int'l Film Festival 2017

 
 
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - Aug. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- This year's lineup of Brasov Int'l Film Festival & Market, the most important and renown nonviolent film festival in the world, has been announced.

The festival takes place 14 – 24 September and all films will be screened on the Festival's Vimeo On Demand channel exclusively.

Thirty films have been selected from twenty countries. There are feature and short films and documentaries and one docudrama. Here is the Official Lineup and the Schedule:

DAY 1 – Thursday, September 14

IGUAQUE SONG
Feature Film – 87 Min. – Colombia
Directed by Juan Manuel Benavides Fajardo

DAY 2 – Friday, September 15

ONE ROCK THREE RELIGIONS
Feature Documentary – 84 Min. – USA
Directed by Isaac Hertz

DAY 3 – Saturday, September 16

PET (An Oscar Qualifying Film 2017)
Short Film – 11 Min. – Greece
Directed by Chris Moraitis

MARY MOTHER
Short Film – 19 Min. – Afghanistan
Directed by Sadam Wahidi

FATHER
Short Film – 13 Min. – Colombia
Directed by Alberto Serrano

IN WHITE
Short Film – 15 Min. – USA
Directed by Dania Bdeir

DAY 4 – Sunday, September 17

KUPAL
Feature Film – 81 Min. – Iran
Directed by Kazem Mollaie

EQUILIBRIUM OF DIVING
Short Documentary – 5 Min. – Bulgaria, Croatia
Directed by Alexandros Barpayianis

DAY 5 – Monday, September 18

JOHNNY ON THE MOON
Short Film – 30 Min. – Canada
Directed by Eva Everett Irving

COCOON
Short Film – 25 Min. – China
Directed by Mei Liying

A BROKEN EGG
Short Film – 7 Min. – USA
Directed by Tushar Tyagi

DAY 6 – Tuesday, September 19

CONGRATULATIONS
Short Film – 21 Min. – Lebanon
Directed by Cynthia Sawma

SUBTERRANEAN LOVE
Short Film – 19 Min. – USA
Directed by Robert Haufrecht

BROTHER (HERMANO)
Short Film – 19 Min. – Mexico
Directed by David Zonana

ROCK AND A HARD PLACE
Short Film – 15 Min. – USA
Directed by Felix Burgan

DAY 7 – Wednesday, September 20

A CAFE IN THE SKY
Docudrama – 21 Min. – Hungary
Directed by Scott Alexander Young

THE SIMON'S WAY
Short Film – 30 Min. – Armenia
Directed by Edgar Baghdasaryan

THE JACKSTONES
Short Documentary – 7 Min. – Canada, Philippines
Directed by Tim Riedel

DAY 8 – Thursday, September 21

THE SECRET LOVE LIFE OF QUEEN ELIZABETH I
Short Documentary – 14 Min. – USA
Directed by Shihyun Wang

BLIND AMBITION
Short Documentary – 16 Min. – USA
Directed by Shihyun Wang

RUNNING
Short Documentary – 30 Min. – USA
Directed by Lorena De Miranda Marques

MARTIEN
Short Film – 9 Min. – Switzerland
Directed by Maxime Pillonel

RITUALS
Short Documentary – 15 Min. – Germany
Directed by Irina Arms

DAY 9 – Friday, September 22

NEVER STOP
Short Film / Music Video – 4 Min. – U.K.
Directed by Josephine Halbert

WHITE HOUSE
Short Film – 20 Min. – Iran
Directed by Arastoo Mafakheri

MOKUM ALEPH
Feature Documentary – 40 MIN. – Netherlands
Directed by Berenike Rozgonyi

RED LIGHT
Short Film – 21 Min. – Bulgaria
Directed by Toma Waszarow

DAY 10 – Saturday, September 23

TEN YEARS OF LOVE
Feature Documentary – 96 Min. – Slovakia
Directed by Adam Hanuljak

HE SAID "MOMMY"
Short Film – 17 Min. – Russia, Georgia
Directed by Arsen Agadjanyan

DAY 11 – Sunday, September 24

PAYING THE PRICE FOR PEACE: THE STORY OF S. BRIAN WILLSON
Feature Documentary – 98 Min. – USA
Directed by Bo Boudart

Visit the Festival's Vimeo On Demand Channel to watch the trailers and read details about each one of the films: HERE (https://vimeo.com/ondemand/brasovfilmfestival)

The full versions of the films and documentaries will become available on the Festival's Vimeo On Demand Channel beginning on September 14 and until September 24.

The organizers of Brasov Int'l Film Festival like to thank it's partners: Global Film Studio, Toronto Pictures, Daria! magazine, InkTip, iPitch.tv, The Film Festival Doctor and Spanish Public Media from Chicago.

Daria! magazine will be published on September 6 and it will feature articles about the films and interviews with some of the filmmakers. Daria! will be available HERE (https://brasovfilmfestival.wordpress.com/dariamagazine/).

http://brasovfilmfestival.wordpress.com/

Brasov Int'l Film Festival & Market
info@brasovfilmfestival.com
