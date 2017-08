Official Lineup and Schedule of Brasov Int'l Film Festival 2017

Brasov Film Festival Lineup Banner 2017

-- This year's lineup of Brasov Int'l Film Festival & Market, the most important and renown nonviolent film festival in the world, has been announced.The festival takes place 14 – 24 September and all films will be screened on the Festival's Vimeo On Demand channel exclusively.Thirty films have been selected from twenty countries. There are feature and short films and documentaries and one docudrama. Here is the Official Lineup and the Schedule:Feature Film – 87 Min. – ColombiaDirected by Juan Manuel Benavides FajardoFeature Documentary – 84 Min. – USADirected by Isaac Hertz(An Oscar Qualifying Film 2017)Short Film – 11 Min. – GreeceDirected by Chris MoraitisShort Film – 19 Min. – AfghanistanDirected by Sadam WahidiShort Film – 13 Min. – ColombiaDirected by Alberto SerranoShort Film – 15 Min. – USADirected by Dania BdeirFeature Film – 81 Min. – IranDirected by Kazem MollaieShort Documentary – 5 Min. – Bulgaria, CroatiaDirected by Alexandros BarpayianisShort Film – 30 Min. – CanadaDirected by Eva Everett IrvingShort Film – 25 Min. – ChinaDirected by Mei LiyingShort Film – 7 Min. – USADirected by Tushar TyagiShort Film – 21 Min. – LebanonDirected by Cynthia SawmaShort Film – 19 Min. – USADirected by Robert Haufrecht(HERMANO)Short Film – 19 Min. – MexicoDirected by David ZonanaShort Film – 15 Min. – USADirected by Felix BurganDocudrama – 21 Min. – HungaryDirected by Scott Alexander YoungShort Film – 30 Min. – ArmeniaDirected by Edgar BaghdasaryanShort Documentary – 7 Min. – Canada, PhilippinesDirected by Tim RiedelShort Documentary – 14 Min. – USADirected by Shihyun WangShort Documentary – 16 Min. – USADirected by Shihyun WangShort Documentary – 30 Min. – USADirected by Lorena De Miranda MarquesShort Film – 9 Min. – SwitzerlandDirected by Maxime PillonelShort Documentary – 15 Min. – GermanyDirected by Irina ArmsShort Film / Music Video – 4 Min. – U.K.Directed by Josephine HalbertShort Film – 20 Min. – IranDirected by Arastoo MafakheriFeature Documentary – 40 MIN. – NetherlandsDirected by Berenike RozgonyiShort Film – 21 Min. – BulgariaDirected by Toma WaszarowFeature Documentary – 96 Min. – SlovakiaDirected by Adam HanuljakShort Film – 17 Min. – Russia, GeorgiaDirected by Arsen AgadjanyanFeature Documentary – 98 Min. – USADirected by Bo BoudartVisit the Festival's Vimeo On Demand Channel to watch the trailers and read details about each one of the films: HERE ( https://vimeo.com/ ondemand/brasovfilmfestival The full versions of the films and documentaries will become available on the Festival's Vimeo On Demand Channel beginning on September 14 and until September 24.The organizers of Brasov Int'l Film Festival like to thank it's partners: Global Film Studio, Toronto Pictures, Daria! magazine, InkTip, iPitch.tv, The Film Festival Doctor and Spanish Public Media from Chicago.Daria! magazine will be published on September 6 and it will feature articles about the films and interviews with some of the filmmakers. Daria! will be available HERE ( https://brasovfilmfestival.wordpress.com/ dariamagazine/ ).http://brasovfilmfestival.wordpress.com/