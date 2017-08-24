News By Tag
Official Lineup and Schedule of Brasov Int'l Film Festival 2017
The festival takes place 14 – 24 September and all films will be screened on the Festival's Vimeo On Demand channel exclusively.
Thirty films have been selected from twenty countries. There are feature and short films and documentaries and one docudrama. Here is the Official Lineup and the Schedule:
DAY 1 – Thursday, September 14
IGUAQUE SONG
Feature Film – 87 Min. – Colombia
Directed by Juan Manuel Benavides Fajardo
DAY 2 – Friday, September 15
ONE ROCK THREE RELIGIONS
Feature Documentary – 84 Min. – USA
Directed by Isaac Hertz
DAY 3 – Saturday, September 16
PET (An Oscar Qualifying Film 2017)
Short Film – 11 Min. – Greece
Directed by Chris Moraitis
MARY MOTHER
Short Film – 19 Min. – Afghanistan
Directed by Sadam Wahidi
FATHER
Short Film – 13 Min. – Colombia
Directed by Alberto Serrano
IN WHITE
Short Film – 15 Min. – USA
Directed by Dania Bdeir
DAY 4 – Sunday, September 17
KUPAL
Feature Film – 81 Min. – Iran
Directed by Kazem Mollaie
EQUILIBRIUM OF DIVING
Short Documentary – 5 Min. – Bulgaria, Croatia
Directed by Alexandros Barpayianis
DAY 5 – Monday, September 18
JOHNNY ON THE MOON
Short Film – 30 Min. – Canada
Directed by Eva Everett Irving
COCOON
Short Film – 25 Min. – China
Directed by Mei Liying
A BROKEN EGG
Short Film – 7 Min. – USA
Directed by Tushar Tyagi
DAY 6 – Tuesday, September 19
CONGRATULATIONS
Short Film – 21 Min. – Lebanon
Directed by Cynthia Sawma
SUBTERRANEAN LOVE
Short Film – 19 Min. – USA
Directed by Robert Haufrecht
BROTHER (HERMANO)
Short Film – 19 Min. – Mexico
Directed by David Zonana
ROCK AND A HARD PLACE
Short Film – 15 Min. – USA
Directed by Felix Burgan
DAY 7 – Wednesday, September 20
A CAFE IN THE SKY
Docudrama – 21 Min. – Hungary
Directed by Scott Alexander Young
THE SIMON'S WAY
Short Film – 30 Min. – Armenia
Directed by Edgar Baghdasaryan
THE JACKSTONES
Short Documentary – 7 Min. – Canada, Philippines
Directed by Tim Riedel
DAY 8 – Thursday, September 21
THE SECRET LOVE LIFE OF QUEEN ELIZABETH I
Short Documentary – 14 Min. – USA
Directed by Shihyun Wang
BLIND AMBITION
Short Documentary – 16 Min. – USA
Directed by Shihyun Wang
RUNNING
Short Documentary – 30 Min. – USA
Directed by Lorena De Miranda Marques
MARTIEN
Short Film – 9 Min. – Switzerland
Directed by Maxime Pillonel
RITUALS
Short Documentary – 15 Min. – Germany
Directed by Irina Arms
DAY 9 – Friday, September 22
NEVER STOP
Short Film / Music Video – 4 Min. – U.K.
Directed by Josephine Halbert
WHITE HOUSE
Short Film – 20 Min. – Iran
Directed by Arastoo Mafakheri
MOKUM ALEPH
Feature Documentary – 40 MIN. – Netherlands
Directed by Berenike Rozgonyi
RED LIGHT
Short Film – 21 Min. – Bulgaria
Directed by Toma Waszarow
DAY 10 – Saturday, September 23
TEN YEARS OF LOVE
Feature Documentary – 96 Min. – Slovakia
Directed by Adam Hanuljak
HE SAID "MOMMY"
Short Film – 17 Min. – Russia, Georgia
Directed by Arsen Agadjanyan
DAY 11 – Sunday, September 24
PAYING THE PRICE FOR PEACE: THE STORY OF S. BRIAN WILLSON
Feature Documentary – 98 Min. – USA
Directed by Bo Boudart
Visit the Festival's Vimeo On Demand Channel to watch the trailers and read details about each one of the films: HERE (https://vimeo.com/
The full versions of the films and documentaries will become available on the Festival's Vimeo On Demand Channel beginning on September 14 and until September 24.
The organizers of Brasov Int'l Film Festival like to thank it's partners: Global Film Studio, Toronto Pictures, Daria! magazine, InkTip, iPitch.tv, The Film Festival Doctor and Spanish Public Media from Chicago.
Daria! magazine will be published on September 6 and it will feature articles about the films and interviews with some of the filmmakers. Daria! will be available HERE (https://brasovfilmfestival.wordpress.com/
http://brasovfilmfestival.wordpress.com/
