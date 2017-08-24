News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Thinking of Migrating to Australia from Singapore? Austral Singapore Opening Soon!
Austral Migration Consultancy, a stalwart in the migration industry in Malaysia has begun their regional expansion with their doors opening soon on the island nation of Singapore.
Austral's lead migration lawyer, who has overseen hundreds of permanent residency applications says,
"With a substantial amount of our clients currently based in Singapore, we are happy to announce the establishment of our Singapore office to better service our clients in the region."
He added,
"With over 400 approvals last year alone, we were getting more than 1 visa approval every day of the year."
More about Austral Migration Consultancy
Austral Migration Consultancy is a full serviced migration firm with offices in Subang Jaya, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore.
It is one of the only migration agencies with an Australian registered lawyer in-house.
To find out more about the migration process, Australian permanent residences and more, visit https://australmigrate.com/
Contact
Austral Migration Consultancy
***@australmigrate.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse