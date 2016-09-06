Diversifying into a Growing Market,Enable Technologies Establishes Nordic Presence

-- Enable Technologies, SugarCRM's top EMEA Partner, are today pleased to announce the opening of their Nordic Office, based in Copenhagen.Since the acquisition of their Tier 3 UK Data Centre, Enable Technologies has been expanding. The launch of the Copenhagen Office, is a further commitment by Enable Technologies to better service its customers and partners. Copenhagen was chosen as it is a leading centre for technological innovation and digital transformation in the Nordic region, as well as being home to many existing customers.Kristian af Sandeberg has been appointed as Enable Technologies Sales and Marketing Director for the Nordic Region. Having over 10 years experience with SugarCRM, and 21 years in the Technology Industry across the Nordic region, Kristian comes with a great knowledge of the product and the industry, as well as local customers."I am very excited to be joining Enable and opening the Nordic Office. The Nordic market place is rapidly growing and has been missing a solid partner with long experience that can leverage small to Enterprise customers. GPDR is one important aspect with CRM systems and Enable have established a GPDR compliant cloud solution that puts our customers in a very strong position. With our combined experience, we willcustomers to have a complete CRM solution that is prepared for the future", Kristian af Sandeberg, Sales & Marketing Director."We at Enable are very excited to be diversifying into a growing market, and with Kristian at the helm. His wealth of experience and knowledge of the Nordic marketplace will allow us to offer the best possible level of service to our customers. Our combined experience and knowledge will benefit all of our customers, old and new", David Bushnell, Managing Director.The opening of the Copenhagen office allows Enable Technologies to situate themselves in a rapidly growing market, with the technology services sector seeing a 4% growth to €861million (1) as a result of numerous companies making the journey through a digital transformation. Despite the world economy being currently characterised by low growth, the Nordic region is expected to maintain a stable rate of growth that is in line with other advanced economies. Looking at Real GDP Growth percentages, the Nordic region is expected to achieve a 1.6% growth in 2017, climbing to 1.7% in 2018 (2).Enable Technologies is one of the few organisations to offer a complete CRM solution, from Scoping and Migration, to Training and Support. Enable is the top Elite Partner of the EMEA Region with over 100 years of combined experience, having successfully completed over 950 deployments to date. SugarCRM has recently been named as the Best CRM Service by PCMag's Business Choice Awards, out of 236 companies.For any further information, please contact:Marketing Team01473 618980Marketing Teaminfo@enablenordics.com+45 43 31 04 61www.enablenordics.comAbout Enable TechnologiesEnable Technologies was established in 1994, and is SugarCRM's oldest European partner, having used the solution internally since 1997. Enable has been the top EMEA Partner for over 10 years and are one of a select few partners worldwide that are trusted to be able to provide the full range of services for all editions.With headquarters just outside of London, and a UK Tier 3 Datacentre, Enable Technologies is one of the few partners where none of the services offered are outsourced. With over 20 years' experience in implementing CRM solutions, Enable Technologies are globally recognised by SugarCRM, delivering to all verticals from small and medium, to corporate and enterprise sized organisations.Sources1 - https://www.sourceglobalresearch.com/sites/default/files/Nordics%20PR%20-%20Final%20-%20May%2016.pdf2 - https://www.nordea.com/en/press-and-news/news-and-press-releases/press-releases/2016/09-06-09h00-nordea-economic-outlook-nordic-growth-convergence.html