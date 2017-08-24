News By Tag
Tata Elxsi and V-Nova partner to provide high performance end-to-end video delivery
Strategic partnership offers broadcasters and operators unique solutions and know-how for TV delivery to connected devices and set-top boxes
V-Nova PERSEUS offers the benefits of next-generation codecs, on available encoders and decoders, at the same time providing substantial reductions in processing power requirements. Compatible with Commercial Off The Shelf (COTS) hardware, including both legacy and the latest generation of STBs, PERSEUS provides optimum performance at the operating points that are key for service delivery.
The benefits are particularly suited to video-hungry services, from HD and UHD TV to social media applications, across all delivery networks. Uniquely, V-Nova PERSEUS is compatible with existing h.264/HEVC workflows irrespective of DRM, streaming protocol such as HLS and DASH, ad-insertion and other processes. PERSEUS has been deployed in a number of applications, from contribution to IPTV and OTT delivery in multiple countries worldwide.
Guido Meardi, V-Nova CEO and Co-Founder said: "We are excited to be partnering with Tata Elxsi and see great potential in combining the company's technology innovation, project management experience and commercial reach with the power of V-Nova PERSEUS 2. Together with Tata Elxsi, we can help operators turbocharge the performance of their services with the rapid deployment of V-Nova PERSEUS 2 on custom integrations across a wide range of client devices, including legacy and new cable, IPTV and satellite STBs."
Using its extensive domain depth, product design and integration expertise, Tata Elxsi will provide fast and reliable delivery of V-Nova PERSEUS-based solutions for broadcasters, Pay TV operators, content owners and video service providers. With a backing of over 25 years of experience in technology, systems integration and consulting, Tata Elxsi can maximize the benefits of the deployment of V-Nova PERSEUS within operator specific head-ends, ad-servers, cloud environments and set-top-box middleware, while minimizing time to market.
KP Sreekumar, Vice President & Head of Broadcast Business Unit, Tata Elxsi said: "We pride ourselves on delivering value and innovation to our customers, and adopting relevant cutting edge technologies is an integral part of our innovative services offerings. V-Nova PERSEUS 2 is a natural fit for our broadcast and communications clients, and we look forward to work closely together to maximize existing services and enable new use cases."
The joint offering, combining the performance of V-Nova PERSEUS with Tata Elxsi's know-how, will be readily available to operators and broadcasters looking to maximize the potential of video services across connected devices and set-top boxes.
Tata Elxsi and V-Nova are showcasing live demonstrations of V-Nova PERSEUS 2 at IBC 2017 at RAI Amsterdam. Meet us at stands Tata Elxsi #1.A50 and V-Nova #11.B30 during the show.
About V-Nova
V-Nova Ltd. is a London-headquartered technology company providing next generation compression solutions to address the ever-growing media processing and delivery challenges. V-Nova provides solutions spanning the entire media delivery chain, including content production, contribution, storage and distribution to end users. V-Nova's award-winning PERSEUS™ is the only cross-media codec format and delivers on the promises of next-generation image and video compression, today. Using PERSEUS technology, media and entertainment companies can now monetize unmet consumer demand for higher definition video everywhere, on existing devices and infrastructure, by a simple software upgrade.
PERSEUS is available in multiple formats. PERSEUS Pro, for mathematically lossless and visually lossless professional production and contribution applications. PERSEUS Plus, for high compression efficiency in content distribution to end users, web publishing and cloud applications.
V-Nova's shareholding comprises of a diversified group of strategic partners in TV & Media, including the satellite operator Eutelsat and leading entertainment company Sky plc.
For more information please visit www.v-nova.com
About Tata Elxsi
Tata Elxsi is a leading global design and technology services company and part of the $100B Tata group. Tata Elxsi helps customers to develop & deploy innovative services and applications that drive new revenue streams, deliver greater operational efficiency, and improve customer experience.
Tata Elxsi has 25+ years of engineering and integration experience, global delivery capability, a rich portfolio of customers and partners across the broadcast ecosystem.
It helps customers across various stages - from assessing technology strategies and developing proof-of-concepts, through actual development, system integration, testing, deployment and maintenance engineering.
Tata Elxsi brings unparalleled product/ service development and deployment support experience with leading MSOs and Broadcasters across North America, Europe, LATAM, Africa and APAC, backed by a global delivery presence
To know more please visit http://www.tataelxsi.com/
Contact
Hari Balan
***@tataelxsi.com
