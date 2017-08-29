 
Market Technologies Makes Financial Donation to United Way Relief Fund of Greater Houston

 
 
TAMPA, Fla. - Aug. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Market Technologies, the company behind the artificial intelligence trading software, VantagePoint, is giving back to the community with a financial donation to the United Way Relief Fund of Greater Houston.

All donations made to the United Way Relief Fund, will help to provide any storm-related needs and recovery resources for the community. Market Technologies has customers all over the world, in more than 120 countries and 1,805 of those customers reside in Texas. Because of this, the tragedy surrounding Hurricane Harvey, feels very close to home and they want to do what they can to aid in providing relief during this devastating time.

The family owned company is a firm believer in giving back to the community and helping those in need. The employees of Market Technologies were pleased to hear the announcement today from their Vice President, Lane Mendelsohn. Lane announced early Tuesday morning, "Today the company has made a financial donation through the United Way of Great Houston to benefit the victims of the storm in Texas on behalf of all of you." He also released this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HFg3oiMKKHA&feature=y...



"It feels great to work for Market Technologies for reasons like this! Thank you!" Said Jason Rilen. "Thank you for doing this, Lane." Said Mel Hitchcock. Both are long time employees of the company. This is not the first time that Market Technologies has made a generous donation and it is certainly not the last. The Mendelsohn family and Market Technologies have donated over $592,000 to local and national non-profit organizations since 2007.

For more information about Market Technologies, visit www.vantagepointsoftware.com.

About Market Technologies: Founded by Louis B. Mendelsohn in 1979, Market Technologies is an Inc. 500 company headquartered in the Tampa Bay area. It is the recognized global leader in market trend forecasting with customers in well over a hundred countries worldwide. Market Technologies develops proprietary trend forecasting and market timing technologies that utilize artificial intelligence and intermarket analysis to forecast commodity and financial markets throughout the world. These include, but are not limited to, stocks, stock indices, ETFs, energies, interest rates, currencies, metals, grains, meats, softs, and Forex, all covering more than 2600 world markets.
Source:Market Technologies
Email:***@vantagepointsoftware.com Email Verified
