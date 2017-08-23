News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
RENT in Concert at Adelphi University on September 16 and 17
The award-winning musical kicks off the Adelphi PAC's 10th Anniversary season
With a band led by RENT's original associate conductor Daniel Weiss, original Broadway company member of RENT Fredi Walker-Brown joins Broadway stars Matt Bogart (Jersey Boys, Aida, Miss Saigon, Smokey Joe's Cafe, The Civil War), Felicia Boswell (Shuffle Along, Memphis, Motown: The Musical), Sydney James Harcourt (Hamilton, American Idiot, Bells Are Ringing), Lilli Cooper (SpongeBob SquarePants, Wicked, Spring Awakening), Danielle L. Greaves (A Streetcar Named Desire, Hairspray, RENT, Showboat, Sunset Boulevard), Douglas Lyons (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, The Book of Mormon), MJ Rodriguez (RENT Off-Broadway)
Based loosely on Puccini's La Boheme, Jonathan Larson's RENT follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians struggling to survive and create in New York's Lower East Side, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS. The physical and emotional complications of the disease pervade the lives of Roger, Mimi, Tom and Angel. Maureen deals with her chronic infidelity through performance art; her partner, Joanne, wonders if their relationship is worth the trouble. Benny has sold out his Bohemian ideals in exchange for a hefty income and is on the outs with his former friends. Mark, an aspiring filmmaker, feels like an outsider to life in general. How these young bohemians negotiate their dreams, loves and conflicts provides the narrative thread to this groundbreaking musical. This is theatre at its best – exuberant, passionate and joyous.
RENT's book, music and lyrics were written by Jonathan Larson ('82). RENT in Concert is produced and directed by T. Oliver Reed.
Tickets for Saturday night are priced at $100/$60/$55 and tickets for Sunday afternoon at $55/$50. The $100 VIP tickets include premium seating and an invitation to the post-show reception with the cast to celebrate the kickoff of our 10th anniversary season.
The Adelphi PAC is one of Long Island's premier cultural arts venues for entertainment of all kinds. Tickets are currently on sale and discounts are available to seniors, students and alumni. Information is available at the Lucia and Steven N. Fischer Box Office at 516.877.4000 or boxoffice@adelphi.edu. Regular box office hours are Tuesday through Friday from 1:00-6:00 p.m. The box office is also open two hours before most scheduled performances.
About Adelphi: A modern metropolitan university with a personalized approach to higher learning.
Adelphi University is a highly awarded, nationally ranked, powerfully connected doctoral research university offering exceptional liberal arts and sciences programs and professional training with particular strength in its Core Four—Arts and Humanities, STEM and Social Sciences, Business and Education Professions, and Health and Wellness. Adelphi is dedicated to transforming students' lives through small classes, hands-on learning and innovative ways to support student success.
Founded in Brooklyn in 1896, Adelphi is Long Island's oldest private coeducational university. Today Adelphi serves over 7,600 students at its beautiful main campus in Garden City, New York—just 23 miles from New York City's cultural and internship opportunities—
More than 100,000 Adelphi graduates have gained the skills to thrive professionally as active, caring citizens, making their mark on the University, their communities and the world beyond.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse