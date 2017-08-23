News By Tag
Hercman Properties names Colliers Leasing Agent for Office Building in Hamilton, N.J
Below-Market Pricing and Prime Location Distinguish University Office Plaza II
This prime spot is located within the University Heights section of Hamilton, and has a historically strong occupancy. UOP II serves as home to tenants in various industries, including professional services, non-profit organizations and national companies. DiMeglio said, "UOP II is impeccably clean, well-maintained and situated in an amenity-rich neighborhood with nearby shopping, restaurants, childcare, banking and personal services. In short, Hercman Properties offers a beautiful Class A image, in a prime location, at below-market price - lower than the competition."
Hercman Properties maintains an on-site property management office, and continues to produce building upgrades. "Our company's involvement with this building and this neighborhood dates back four decades," said Steven Hercman, manager of Hercman Properties. "We take pride in the culture we have established, in which our tenants and their employees are considered part of our family. From start-ups to household names, the businesses that come here can expect responsive service and a proactive approach to upholding the quality of their accommodations."
Hercman added that UOP II's location is beneficial for people throughout Mercer County as well as the larger New York metropolitan area. The building sits just one mile from the Hamilton Train Station, offers proximity to I-295 and Route 1, and provides easy access to the NJ Turnpike. Regional commuters can reach the building via local thoroughfares and back roads as well, with easy ingress and egress from Quakerbridge Road.
DiMeglio is marketing units at UOP II starting at 1,300 square feet, at a time when regional market availability for smaller units remains tight. The property can also accommodate a requirement of 25,000 square feet – and anywhere in between.
This Colliers appointment marks the continuation of a long-term relationship between DiMeglio and Hercman Properties. "This well-established, tri-state landlord has a great reputation for meeting and exceeding tenant needs," he said. "Hercman Properties maintains a long-time presence and notable concentration of properties in the Mercer County market. This is a company noted for its flexibility and willingness to craft attractive leasing solutions."
