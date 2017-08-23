 
News By Tag
* Analytics of Things
* Internet Of Things
* Wireless Technologies
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* London
  London
  British IOT
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
29282726252423

Analytics of Things (AoT) Market to See Tremendous Growth through 2023

The world's AoT market to gain momentum at a tremendous CAGR during 2017-2023, according to the new topical report prepared by Infoholic Research and recently added at MarketPublishers.com.
 
 
AoT Market to See Tremendous Growth to 2023
AoT Market to See Tremendous Growth to 2023
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Analytics of Things
* Internet Of Things
* Wireless Technologies

Industry:
* Technology

Location:
* London - London - British IOT

Subject:
* Reports

LONDON, British IOT - Aug. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Novel wireless technologies, mobile devices and sensors are boosting the IoT evolution; however, the real business value of the technology lies in analytics. Advanced analytics can provide meaningful insights that could help to transform consumer experiences, develop new products and services, optimize operations, save costs, etc. With improved accuracy, real-time analytics and advanced security features, the IoT devices are emerging as highly efficient data sources points.

Today, analytic of things (AoT) has become highly relevant on few industries like logistics, manufacturing and utilities. Analytics is used to power grid systems for continuous monitoring, preventive maintenance and proactive management of power supply. Most manufacturing plants and fleets in logistics have already adopted Internet-enabled sensors, and thus these businesses make use of analytics. Major new business processes and systems are predicted incorporate at least some elements of IoT analytics in the coming years. Large companies, who have prioritized low cost solutions are poised to deploy AoT solutions on cloud. Early adopters of IoT and analytics announce that AoT helps to boost revenues and enhance customer satisfaction.

Encouraged by expanding penetration of IoT-enabled devices, breakthrough advancements in wireless technologies, escalating usage of predictive analytics across businesses, uptake in efficiency of connected devices and also rising end-to-end automation, growth in the world's AoT analytics market is projected to gain momentum at robust pace in the years ahead.

The world's AoT market is forecast to witness tremendous growth at a high double-digit CAGR of 28.2% during 2017-2023. By the year 2023, the value of the AoT market is expected to amount to USD 23.99 billion.

Owing to ability to reduce costs and increase operational efficiencies, IoT and analytics gain popularity worldwide. At present, North America grabs the biggest chunk of the overall market due to wide adoption of ioT solutions and well-developed ecosystem in the region along with presence of leading IoT players. Meantime, this market is yet to tap the entire potential as some organisations are still unsure about the technology.

More information on the AoT market can be found in the cutting-edge in-demand report "Analytics of Things Market: Global Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast to 2017–2023 (https://marketpublishers.com/report/technologies_electron...)" prepared by Infoholic Research and recently added at MarketPublishers.com. This report includes a comprehensive analysis of the world's market and presents access to top-level qualitative and quantitative data on the market performance at different geographical levels, dynamics, key growth influencing factors, competitive landscape, etc.

About the company:

TD The Market Publishers, Ltd. gives access to an extensive collection of topical research reports investigating different markets. It supplies its customers with periodical publications, databooks, on-line subscriber services and much more. The company's report database is updated daily. Market Publishers is always ready to supply updated information on the target markets to its customers. Market Publishers' online research reports hypermarket (https://marketpublishers.com/) includes over 1.5 million publications, so it is able to satisfy demand of the most exacting clients.

Contact
TD The Market Publishers, Ltd.
Natalie Aster
+44 208 144 6009
ps@marketpublishers.com
End
Source:
Email:***@marketpublishers.com
Posted By:***@marketpublishers.com Email Verified
Tags:Analytics of Things, Internet Of Things, Wireless Technologies
Industry:Technology
Location:London - London - British IOT
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
TD The Market Publishers, Ltd News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 29, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share