2018 Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic Features Expert Insight To Mental Aspect to Team Relationships
Yogi Berra once said "baseball is 90% mental and the rest is physical." In the game of baseball you must have the necessary mental stamina to handle the pressure. Mental toughness is key to successfully bouncing back from errors or bad at-bats. The upcoming 2018 clinic will feature five presentations to develop off field skills every ball player needs. The presentations include Billy Gernon's "Championship Culture: Begins in the Locker Room", Troy Cameron's "Developing the Player/Coach Relationship"
Registration is now open to high school coaches, assistant coaches, baseball players, as well as students. We also offer exclusive Exhibitor and Sponsorship opportunities.
Register today to learn firsthand baseball insights: http://www.insidebaseballcoachesclinic.com/
