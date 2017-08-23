 
2018 Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic Features Expert Insight To Mental Aspect to Team Relationships

 
 
MILLBURN, N.J. - Aug. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Get ready because the Inside Baseball coaches clinic is back and better than ever. The Crowne Plaza Princeton will host this year's clinic, now in its 3rd year. FromJanuary 11 to 13, 2018 the 3-day event will feature presentations by the nation's top college baseball coaches from Michigan, Virginia, Vanderbilt, Cal State Fullerton, and many more. Industry experts from Baseball America have called our coaches "some of the brightest minds in the game today," as we feature 15 renowned coaches presenting over 60 powerful and insightful discussions covering in-game coaching, pitching, hitting, fielding, speed, arm care, functional strength, and mental edge.

Yogi Berra once said "baseball is 90% mental and the rest is physical." In the game of baseball you must have the necessary mental stamina to handle the pressure. Mental toughness is key to successfully bouncing back from errors or bad at-bats. The upcoming 2018 clinic will feature five presentations to develop off field skills every ball player needs. The presentations include Billy Gernon's "Championship Culture: Begins in the Locker Room", Troy Cameron's "Developing the Player/Coach Relationship" and "The Diminishing Ability to Compete", Rick Vanderhook teaching "Building Toughness (Giving Them Keys to the Car", and Jerry Oakes "Mental Side of Pitching: Building Resilience."
Registration is now open to high school coaches, assistant coaches, baseball players, as well as students. We also offer exclusive Exhibitor and Sponsorship opportunities.

Register today to learn firsthand baseball insights: http://www.insidebaseballcoachesclinic.com/events/2018-in.... For more information, call (973) 921.0400 (tel:(973)%20921-0400).
Source:Inside Baseball
