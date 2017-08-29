News By Tag
PADT and Stratasys Announce Additive Manufacturing Lab at Metro State University
First-of-its-Kind Additive Manufacturing Lab in Colorado, the Lockheed Martin Additive Manufacturing Lab helps students and engineers spur design and creation of composite tooling applications to reduce manufacturing lead times and streamline
At the centerpiece of this lab are additive technology solutions from Stratasys, enabling students and engineers to speed production and streamline efficiencies with 3D printed, custom tooling solutions addressing even the most complex designs and shapes. Backed by the Stratasys Fortus 900mc Production 3D Printer, the environment is funded through a grant from Lockheed Martin Space Systems – and now becomes one of the few located in Colorado and the only one at a higher-education institution in the Rocky Mountain region.
"Building the Lockheed Martin Additive Manufacturing Laboratory at MSU Denver is a major development in the progression of additive manufacturing tooling applications,"
"We're excited to work with Lockheed Martin to propel creation of highly innovative, additive manufacturing curriculum at MSU Denver. Both students and local businesses now have access to leading 3D printing solutions for development of composite structures – enabling manufacturers to save time, money, and solve even their most unique design challenges,"
Initially deployed at MSU Denver, the additive manufacturing curriculum will later become available for use by other academic institutions across the country. Additionally, PADT will work with MSU Denver, Lockheed Martin and other users to build a Fortus 900mc Users Group within the Rocky Mountain region.
Supporting Quotes
Brian Kaplun, Manager, Additive Manufacturing at Lockheed Martin Space Systems: "Lockheed Martin believes this first-of-its-
Robert Park, Director, Advanced Manufacturing Sciences Institute at Metro State University of Denver: "MSU Denver is fortunate to have such great partners who support our passion for nurturing young minds to shape the future of the additive manufacturing industry. We're also excited to work with Stratasys and PADT on progressing the industry beyond its current scope."
About Phoenix Analysis and Design Technologies
Phoenix Analysis and Design Technologies, Inc. (PADT) is an engineering product and services company that focuses on helping customers who develop physical products by providing Numerical Simulation, Product Development, and 3D Printing solutions. PADT's worldwide reputation for technical excellence and experienced staff is based on its proven record of building long term win-win partnerships with vendors and customers. Since its establishment in 1994, companies have relied on PADT because "We Make Innovation Work." With over 80 employees, PADT services customers from its headquarters at the Arizona State University Research Park in Tempe, Arizona, and from offices in Torrance, California, Littleton, Colorado, Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Murray, Utah, as well as through staff members located around the country. More information on PADT can be found at http://www.PADTINC.com.
About Lockheed Martin Space Systems
Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 97,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.
About Metropolitan State University of Denver
MSU Denver is a leader in educating Coloradans through university programs particularly relevant to the state's economy and the demands of today's employers. With the highest number of ethnically diverse students among the state's four-year colleges, MSU Denver offers 67 bachelor and five master degrees in accounting, business, health administration, teaching and social work. Nearly 20,000 students are currently enrolled at MSU Denver, and 75 percent of the University's 88,000 graduates have remained in Colorado as valuable members of the state's workforce. More information can be found at www.msudenver.edu.
About Stratasys
Stratasys (SSYS) is a global leader in applied additive technology solutions for industries including Aerospace, Automotive, Healthcare, Consumer Products and Education. For nearly 30 years, a deep and ongoing focus on customers' business requirements has fueled purposeful innovations—
Corporate Headquarters:
Online at: http://www.stratasys.com blog.stratasys.comand LinkedIn.
Stratasys, Fortus, and FDM are registered trademarks, and the Stratasys signet is a trademark of Stratasys Ltd. and or its subsidiaries or affiliates. All other trademarks belong to their respective owners.
Contact
Eric Miller
***@padtinc.com
