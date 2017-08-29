 
Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
29282726252423

PADT and Stratasys Announce Additive Manufacturing Lab at Metro State University

First-of-its-Kind Additive Manufacturing Lab in Colorado, the Lockheed Martin Additive Manufacturing Lab helps students and engineers spur design and creation of composite tooling applications to reduce manufacturing lead times and streamline
 
 
Stratasys Fortus 900mc is the centerpiece of the lab
Stratasys Fortus 900mc is the centerpiece of the lab
 
DENVER - Aug. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Phoenix Analysis and Design Technologies (PADT) today announced the company is teaming with Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS), a global leader in applied additive technology solutions, to unveil a first-of-its-kind additive manufacturing lab in Colorado - located at the Metropolitan State University of Denver. Expected to open later this fall, the Lockheed Martin Additive Manufacturing Laboratory is unique to the state, dedicated to advance use of 3D printing for creation of composite tooling applications addressing complex design and manufacturing requirements. Empowering next-generation manufacturing, 3D printing allows designers and engineers to improve efficiency and lead times while minimizing costs.

At the centerpiece of this lab are additive technology solutions from Stratasys, enabling students and engineers to speed production and streamline efficiencies with 3D printed, custom tooling solutions addressing even the most complex designs and shapes.  Backed by the Stratasys Fortus 900mc Production 3D Printer, the environment is funded through a grant from Lockheed Martin Space Systems – and now becomes one of the few located in Colorado and the only one at a higher-education institution in the Rocky Mountain region.

"Building the Lockheed Martin Additive Manufacturing Laboratory at MSU Denver is a major development in the progression of additive manufacturing tooling applications," said Rey Chu, Principal and Co-Founder, Manufacturing Technologies at PADT, Inc. "The expertise and dedication of Stratasys and PADT - combined with the generosity of Lockheed Martin and vision for advanced workforce development from MSU Denver - will help propel our industry far beyond where it is today."

"We're excited to work with Lockheed Martin to propel creation of highly innovative, additive manufacturing curriculum at MSU Denver. Both students and local businesses now have access to leading 3D printing solutions for development of composite structures – enabling manufacturers to save time, money, and solve even their most unique design challenges," said Tim Schniepp, Director of Composite Solutions at Stratasys. "We have no doubt the lab will quickly become a cornerstone of additive manufacturing innovation across the State of Colorado."

Initially deployed at MSU Denver, the additive manufacturing curriculum will later become available for use by other academic institutions across the country. Additionally, PADT will work with MSU Denver, Lockheed Martin and other users to build a Fortus 900mc Users Group within the Rocky Mountain region.

Supporting Quotes

Brian Kaplun, Manager, Additive Manufacturing at Lockheed Martin Space Systems: "Lockheed Martin believes this first-of-its-kind laboratory at MSU Denver can shape the future of space. We've built 3D-printed parts that traveled 1.7 billion miles to Jupiter, and we look forward to developing a workforce that understands how to use this technology for future flight hardware, tooling and other advanced manufacturing applications."

Robert Park, Director, Advanced Manufacturing Sciences Institute at Metro State University of Denver: "MSU Denver is fortunate to have such great partners who support our passion for nurturing young minds to shape the future of the additive manufacturing industry. We're also excited to work with Stratasys and PADT on progressing the industry beyond its current scope."

About Phoenix Analysis and Design Technologies

Phoenix Analysis and Design Technologies, Inc. (PADT) is an engineering product and services company that focuses on helping customers who develop physical products by providing Numerical Simulation, Product Development, and 3D Printing solutions. PADT's worldwide reputation for technical excellence and experienced staff is based on its proven record of building long term win-win partnerships with vendors and customers. Since its establishment in 1994, companies have relied on PADT because "We Make Innovation Work." With over 80 employees, PADT services customers from its headquarters at the Arizona State University Research Park in Tempe, Arizona, and from offices in Torrance, California, Littleton, Colorado, Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Murray, Utah, as well as through staff members located around the country. More information on PADT can be found at http://www.PADTINC.com.

About Lockheed Martin Space Systems

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 97,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

About Metropolitan State University of Denver
MSU Denver is a leader in educating Coloradans through university programs particularly relevant to the state's economy and the demands of today's employers. With the highest number of ethnically diverse students among the state's four-year colleges, MSU Denver offers 67 bachelor and five master degrees in accounting, business, health administration, teaching and social work. Nearly 20,000 students are currently enrolled at MSU Denver, and 75 percent of the University's 88,000 graduates have remained in Colorado as valuable members of the state's workforce. More information can be found at www.msudenver.edu.

About Stratasys

Stratasys (SSYS) is a global leader in applied additive technology solutions for industries including Aerospace, Automotive, Healthcare, Consumer Products and Education. For nearly 30 years, a deep and ongoing focus on customers' business requirements has fueled purposeful innovations—1,200 granted and pending additive technology patents to date—that create new value across product lifecycle processes, from design prototypes to manufacturing tools and final production parts. The Stratasys 3D printing ecosystem of solutions and expertise—advanced materials; software with voxel level control; precise, repeatable and reliable FDM and PolyJet 3D printers; application-based expert services; on-demand parts and industry-defining partnerships—works to ensure seamless integration into each customer's evolving workflow. Fulfilling the real-world potential of additive, Stratasys delivers breakthrough industry-specific applications that accelerate business processes, optimize value chains and drive business performance improvements for thousands of future-ready leaders around the world.

Corporate Headquarters: Minneapolis, Minnesota and Rehovot, Israel.

Online at: http://www.stratasys.com blog.stratasys.comand LinkedIn.

Stratasys, Fortus, and FDM are registered trademarks, and the Stratasys signet is a trademark of Stratasys Ltd. and or its subsidiaries or affiliates. All other trademarks belong to their respective owners.

Eric Miller
***@padtinc.com
