Minaya Learning Global Solutions launches national Learning Strategy Practice
Southwest Florida-based firm develops powerhouse Fortune 500 workforces
Minaya Learning Global Solutions serves the needs of enterprise and small business in developing and delivering courses throughout the country and around the globe. The new practice initiative allows the company's performance consultants to work at the strategic level of an organization to identify sustainable solutions for improving workforce performance and development.
COO and Chief Learning Strategist Susan Minaya leads the Learning Strategy Practice, overseeing the activities of learning strategists in Silicon Valley, Denver, Chicago, Tampa, New York Metropolitan Area, Atlanta and Miami. She brings more than 25 years of experience in the field and has helped companies create learning strategies in the telecom, wireless, financial, insurance, media, manufacturing and energy sectors.
Learning strategists are strategic consultants that possess content design and development expertise, plus a solid understanding of an industry, the various facets of a business' operations, and the dynamics of learning and development in large enterprises. They focus on the organizational system to ascertain the root of a performance problem in the context of the work, the worker and the workplace to design an ideal strategy that will be sustainable and drive the results a business needs to meet its key performance indicators.
Minaya said, "The most critical process in developing strategic workforce development road maps includes gaining a bird's eye perspective of current workforce performance from C-suite executives and upper managers, in addition to observation and analysis of those who do the work. From there, we work alongside senior leaders to chart a course for meeting the skill and knowledge demands of their workforce in an ever-changing marketplace typically influenced by frequent technological advances."
About Minaya Learning Global Solutions
Located in Cape Coral, Fla., Minaya Learning Global Solutions provides professional services and resources for every phase of the learning and development initiatives of companies around the world. Its proven experience and innovative business model makes it the right choice for many of the leading Fortune 500 companies, and a strategic subcontractor to the industry's leading providers. Services include: strategic consulting, learning strategy development, project management, instructional design, content development, instructor delivery services and learning services for the higher education and K-12 sectors. Learn more at www.minayalearning.com.
