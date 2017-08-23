Colombo Dockyard awarded ISO 9001: 2015 Certifications By Lloyd's Register Quality Assurance,

The Technical Review Committee of LRQA has approved the issue of ISO 9001: 2015 certificates to COLOMBO DOCKYARD PLC (CDPLC) making us one of the very first Shipyards in this region to receive, from LRQA, a certification to ISO 9001: 2015.

HANDING OVER OF THE CERTIFICATE

Contact

DARSHANA CHANDRASEKERA,

HEAD OF MARKETING

***@cdl.lk DARSHANA CHANDRASEKERA,HEAD OF MARKETING

End

-- Colombo Dockyard received its first certification to the Quality Management System in the year 1999 from LRQA, has managed continue its certification successfully for nearly two decades. Total commitment to the quality management system has resulted in achieving higher customer satisfaction levels. Stepping forward from the customer satisfaction, now the organization has widened its spectrum over all interested parties with the provisions of new ISO 9001: 2015 standard and critically looking at its risk factors.As a leading ship repair, shipbuilding and Heavy Engineering service provider in one of the most strategic geographical locations, Colombo Dockyard is now certified to Quality, Occupational Health & Safety as well as Environmental Management Systems in accordance with the requirements of ISO 9001:2015,OHSAS 18001: 2007 & ISO 14001: 2015 standards. Colombo Dockyard PLC was also first organization in Sri Lanka to receive ISO 14001: 2015 certification from LRQA in 2016.The visionary guidance and total commitment from Dr T. Takehara, Chairman and Mr D V Abeysinghe, Managing Director to accomplish these business critical certification upgrades is bearing fruit, within a relatively short span of time, after a dedicated companywide drive.The project leadership was taken by Mr Manjula Hettiarachchie, Manager (Compliance)/Management Representative and his dedicated team, supported by departmental compliance representatives who were instrumental in guiding all the divisions, production and nonproduction, effectively to meet the targeted system requirements. This was a challenging task to all across the system, as the shipyard was fully occupied and busy during the period these system requirements were implemented and audited by LRQA auditors prior to issuing the certification. Excellent guidance, capabilities and the presence of operational leadership need to be mentioned at the point of time of celebration.The official certificate was handed over at a ceremony on the 15th of August 2017 by Mr.Akshay Puri, (LRQA Assessor and former Head of LRQA). The certificate was received by Dr T. Takehara, Chairman, D V. Abeysinghe, MD, General Managers and Mr Manjula Hettiarachchie, Manager (Compliance)/MR.This international certification provides Colombo Dockyard PLC with a competitive edge and the necessary recognition as being amongst the best the regional and international shipyards. Colombo Dockyard has been operating in collaboration with Onomichi Dockyard Co. Ltd., Japan since 1993, as a shipyard capable of providing premium quality shipbuilding, repairs and Heavy and offshore engineering.This international certification marks a significant milestone in the corporate calendar of Colombo Dockyard's odyssey of excellence.