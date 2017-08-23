News By Tag
Zachary Tinkle makes it through double duty at Grundy County Speedway-increases super cup champ lead
Tinkle Finishes with a Top 5 finish in the super cup feature and came in as second fastest qualifier
Tinkled hopped back into the minicup car in time for qualifying. He went out and qualified second overall.
Because Tinkle was pulling double duty with the late model team and the Central States Region Super Cups, he opted out of the heat race to be in the late model car and ready for the late model heat race. Heat races do not count for points in the super cup series. This proved to be a good decision because of a bump and spin between the #43 and #75 cars — something Tinkle would not have wanted to be caught up in since the team didn't have the time to deal with car repairs on this double duty race day.
Tinkle started on the front row of the feature race. Immediately upon the start, the #51 car on the pole ran Tinkle up the track in the turn. Not wanting to cause an accident and tear up his car or any other, Tinkle backed off and lost a couple spots. The field soon became spread out. With only 15 laps and the momentum of the front runners, Tinkle remained in P4 for the race, accomplishing a Top 5 finish. This finish added two points to Tinkle's championship points lead for a total of 11 points ahead in the standings.
